Today’s Headlines:APC Deceived Nigerians To Win In 2019–Atiku;Don’t Allow PDP Back In Power–Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Deceived Nigerians To Win In 2019 – Atiku

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has described the All Progressive Congress as a party of deceit.

He added that the APC deceived Nigerians to get re-election in 2019.

Atiku, who stated this during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Minna on Saturday, said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), deceived the people of Niger State to get their votes for his second term.

“Someone came to you people in a hurry a few weeks to 2019 general elections and commissioned the Baro Port but since after that commissioning, not a single activity has happened there.

Don’t Allow PDP Back In Power_Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday urged the people of Jigawa State not to give the Peoples Democratic Party an opportunity to return to power.

He also urged them to keep faith with the All Progressives Congress-led government for service delivery.

The former Lagos State governor stated this when he addressed a mammoth crowd of supporters at the APC’s presidential campaign rally held at the Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State.

Tinubu told the crowd that having voted out the ‘jackals and hyenas’ in the PDP in 2015, it would be unthinkable to allow the party a route back to power (at the federal level).

Photo Credit:Google

More Elder Statesmen ll Endorse Obi_LP Boast

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has boasted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi will get more endorsements from elder statesmen in Nigeria.

Yunusa said that Obi’s presidential race was not an individual project, but rather cuts across all the states in the country.

The LP campaign spokesperson disclosed this in an exclusive conversation with our correspondent on Saturday, on comments credited to the Senate Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, that the LP presidential candidate was working for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Senator Kalu made the comment few days ago on a Channels Television political programme, ‘One-on-one’.

Voters ll Reject Akpabio, Ex-Minister Boasts

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A former minister of Petroleum and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, Don Etiebet, has said that the judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed Senator Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress candidate for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District will not change the resolve by the zone to vote for Abak-5 candidate in the forthcoming election.

Recall that the apex court, in a unanimous judgement on Friday, upheld the judgement of the Abuja High Court, which granted verdict in favour of Akpabio.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, after reviewing the arguments canvassed by the immediate past minister of Niger Delta Affairs, said that his appeal was meritorious and therefore allowed.

YAHAYA (

)