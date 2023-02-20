This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:APC Begs Nigerians To Remain Steadfast, Vote Tinubu; Falana Writes CBN

APC Begs Nigerians To Remain Steadfast, Vote Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The All Progressives Congress has appealed to Nigerians to remain steadfast and support the party and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the face of the current hardship in the country as a result of scarcity of new naira notes

The party expressed assurance that the looming darkness facing the country would soon give way to a new dawn if Tinubu is elected the president in Saturday’s presidential poll.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the party, Mr Issac Kekemeke, urged Nigerians to have it in mind that “the darkest part of the night is just before the dawn.”

According to him, the inability to access money, non-availability of petroleum products and other challenges are temporary, and would soon fade out. He pointed out that Tinubu had engaged the electorate like no one else had done, moving from one place to another with a programme which practically addresses current challenges facing the Nigerian people.

Falana Writes CBN, Demands Derails Of New Naira Notes Distribution

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

Rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has written to the Central Bank of Nigeria demanding details of the amount of new naira notes distributed to commercial banks across the country.

He also demanded that the CBN should provide the list of customers who have withdrawn more than the N100,000 maximum sum approved by the apex bank.

The CBN has maintained that it printed enough new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes to go round, blaming politicians for hoarding the new notes.

However, in a letter from Falana Chambers signed by Femi Adedeji, ESQ, dated February 16, 2023, Falana demanded that the CBN should provide details on how the new notes were disbursed to commercial banks.

The letter partly read, “Our attention has been drawn to your statement wherein you claimed that some unnamed politicians have mopped up the new naira notes made available to all commercial banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Photo Credit: Google

I Don’t Have New Note As Gov— Adeleke

Photo Credit:Vanguard Newspapers

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed that the continuous scarcity of new naira notes is creating a hardship for the people, saying even as a governor, he does not have the redesigned currency.

While lamenting over the suffering the increasing scarcity has unleashed on the people of the state, he said he has been deploying a state network to douse tension and ensure the safety of banks and the CBN state office.

Addressing CBN officials in his office, on Monday, Governor Adeleke decried the increasing shortage of the new notes, calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sanction financial institutions involved in such anti-people activities.

The situation is getting out of hand. The CBN must act fast. Any bank hoarding the new notes must be sanctioned. We should not treat such banks with kid gloves.

Adamu, El-Rufai, Others Meet Malami in Abuja

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai on Monday met with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

This is as the Supreme Court’s hearing on the case involving the Federal Government and three governors of the party over the naira redesign policy will hold on Wednesday.

The other two plaintiffs; Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, were also present at the meeting which took place at the APC National Secretariat.

Content created and supplied by: Kwaha (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesAPC #Begs #Nigerians #Remain #Steadfast #Vote #Tinubu #Falana #Writes #CBNToday’s Headlines:APC Begs Nigerians To Remain Steadfast, Vote Tinubu; Falana Writes CBN Publish on 2023-02-20 18:41:15