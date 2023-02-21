Today’s Headlines:Amaechi Working For Atiku -Rivers PDP;Fani Hospitalised After DSS Grilling_Lawyer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amaechi Working For Atiku, Rivers PDP Alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Rivers State has alleged that a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is working secretly for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

This is as the state PDP campaign council said it had identified Amaechi as a member of the “wicked cabal” punishing Nigerians with the current fuel and naira scarcity.

The Director of Publicity and Communications, Rivers State PDP-CC, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Nwuke challenged Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State, to deny that he was not part of those making life unbearable and a nightmare for citizens.

He further alleged that Amaechi recently reconciled with members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state and has since been working secretly and holding meetings with Atiku and others in the cabal.

The statement partly read, “Nigerians have been forced to go through the eye of the needle in search of money with which to meet their daily needs and feed their families.

Fani Hospitalised After DSS Grilling_Lawyer

The forgery trial of a former Minister of Ation, Femi Fani-Kayode, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja was stalled on Monday as the ex-minister was absent from court.

He is standing trial over the alleged use of false documents, fabricated evidence and procuring execution of documents before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Fani-Kayode on 12 counts, in which he was accused of tendering forged medical report before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos, where he is being prosecuted for alleged N4.9bn fraud.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, the defendant’s counsel, Wale Balogun, informed the court that Fani-Kayode was not in court.

“We regret to announce to your lordship that the defendant is not in court due to health reasons, and secondly due to a running battle he has with both the DSS and the police.”

Balogun informed the court that “since the last time we were here, the defendant has been reporting every day at the DSS, and while he was doing this, the Nigeria Police invited him” for questioning with regards to some comments Fani-Kayode made online.

Nigerians Abroad Ready To Vote Tinubu _Omole

The Diaspora Director of All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, Ade Omole, has expressed confidence that the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, adding that a considerable number of the over 1.6 million Nigerians living abroad would be coming into the country to vote on Saturday.

Omole disclosed this during a parley with journalists at the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja on Monday.

The PCC director was in the news recently when he disowned a viral video of branded wine being circulated on social media.

In the 57 seconds clip, a male voice touted to be a member of Tinubu’s camp in the Diaspora, could be heard saying the exotic bottles of wine branded with the emblem of ‘APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen’ and packaged in several customised cartons are ready for shipment to Abuja.

The show of opulence at a time many Nigerians are struggling with the lingering fuel crisis and naira scarcity resulted in a backlash, leading to a barrage of verbal attacks from many social media users.

Atiku Meets Rivers Supporters In Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abububar, on Sunday, met with his supporters from Rivers State at Continental Hotel, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

The Abuja meeting came days after the PDP Presidential Campaign Council announced that it cancelled Atiku’s campaign rally scheduled to hold in Rivers State on February 14.

The PDP PCC said it cancelled the rally for fear of attacks allegedly by agents of Governor Nyesom Wike who, alongside four other PDP governors, under the aegis of G-5 governors, has refused to back Atiku’s presidential ambition.

Though Wike earlier granted approval for the PDP to use the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium for Atiku’s rally in Port Harcourt, he later revoked the approval and gave another venue, which the PDP PCC rejected.

Speaking to his Rivers supporters in Abuja, Atiku said the circumstances in Rivers State necessitated “the unique style of campaign” he adopted.

He said, “My dear people of Rivers State, represented physically here today by a cross-section of leaders, opinion leaders and citizens from various walks of life, I welcome you.

