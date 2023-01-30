Today’s Headlines:Allow Tinubu Replicate Lagos Miracle;N900bn Still In People’s Homes—CBN Gov

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Allow Tinubu Replicate Lagos Miracle

Progressive Middle Belt Group, comprising professionals of middle belt extraction, has urged Nigerians to give All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the chance to replicate his achievements as Lagos State governor at the centre.

It made the call at the inauguration of the Ogun Chapter of the organisation at Akinrogun Osoba House, Abeokuta.

State Coordinator Alhaji Rahmon Alamu Olanrewaju said the challenges facing the country require a president with a keen understanding of the issues to tackle them.

According to him, none of the other candidates has the charisma, ability, contact and magic wand to wade through the myriad of challenges and proffer solutions as Tinubu can.

He urged Nigerians to eschew bitterness, tribal sentiment, and religion and vote for the former Lagos governor.

N900bn Still In People’s Homes — CBN Gov

THE Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefile has announced the approval of President Mu- hammadu buhari for a 10-day extension from the January 31st 2023 earlier deadline to February 10, 2023 to allow Nigerians still in possession of the old naira notes deposit such with their banks, just as he disclosed that a total of N900 billion is still in people’s custodies.

The apex bank announced a seven-day grace period, starting from February 10 to February 17, 2023 to allow Nigerians to deposit their old notes at the CBN after the February deadline when the old currency would have ceased to be Legal tender, in compliance with Sections 20(3) and 22 of the CBN Act.

Announcing the extension, Mr. Emefiele said, “A 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023, to allow for collection of more old notes legitimately held by Nigerians and achieve more success in cash swap in our rural communities after which all old notes out- side the CBN lose their legal tender status.

“Our CBN staff currently on mass mobilisation and monitoring together with of- ficials of the EFCC and ICPC will work together to achieve these objectives.

Kano Now Ready To Receive President — Ganduje

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has made a dramatic change of position, stating that the state is now prepared to receive President Muhammadu buhari tomorrow (Monday).

The governor stated this on Sunday after leading a delegation of critical stakeholders from the state to meet the President in his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

Ganduje had on Saturday advised President buhari against going ahead with his scheduled Monday visit to Kano State to avoid any unforeseen circumstance, following concern about the hardship principally induced by the ongoing cash swap from the old to redesigned naira notes in a press statement issued by Abba Anwar, his chief press secretary.

But in spite of the advice, presidency sources said buhari had insisted on going ahead with the Monday visit to commission some projects implemented by the federal government.

buhari Unmoved By PDP’s Abuses_Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday promised to use Edo State’s natural endowment to foster prosperity in the Southsouth state.

He promised to develop the gas deposit to attract revenue for the state and the country.

Tinubu also asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from abusing President Muhammadu buhari in their rallies.

He said the president is unmoved by abuses by the main opposition party, stressing that the vituperations lacked basis.

Also yesterday, the former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, said he dumped the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, because the party reneged on zoning.

