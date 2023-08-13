Today’s Headlines:Allow Niger Republic return to democratic government – Obi tells Nigeria, ECOWAS; Tinubu Greets Ray Ekpu at 75

Allow Niger Republic return to democratic government – Obi tells Nigeria, ECOWAS

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, is of the view that the people of Niger Republic should be allowed, their national institutions, the opportunity to revert quickly to a representative democratic government.

This is even as he has described the ongoing political crisis in Niger Republic as a matter of dire and urgent national interest and security to Nigeria.

Obi said that primacy must be given to dialogue and diplomacy towards a resolution with minimal disruptive impact on Nigeria and the West African sub-region, regardless of the positions taken by other various parties.

In a statement issued his verified social media platform on Sunday, the former Anambra State governor applauded the respective mediatory efforts by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and His Royal Highness Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Tinubu Greets Ray Ekpu at 75

President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of goodwill to veteran journalist and celebrated columnist, Mr Ray Ekpu, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja.

Tinubu said Ekpu’s life was synonymous with the struggle for freedom, democracy, and the entrenchment of good governance in Nigeria.

“I join friends, family, and admirers of the veteran journalist and respected columnist, Mr. Ray Ekpu, in celebrating his purposeful life as he marks his 75th birthday.

In a career spanning over 50 years in the Nigerian media landscape, Mr. Ekpu has consistently demonstrated a dogged commitment to progressive ideals.

“His pen has been deployed to the service of society through frank, analytical, and engaging commentary that is uniquely characterised by his beautiful prose.

Tinubu sends Sheikh Bala Lau, Islamic leaders for meeting with Niger junta

Nigerian religious leaders, despatched by President Bola Tinubu, arrived in Niger on Saturday to meet members of the military who seized power last month.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine received the delegation at the capital’s Diori Hamani airport, Niger’s ANP press agency reported.

The delegation is made up of Muslim religious leaders, and headed by Sheikh Bala Lau, leader of the Izala Salafist movement in Nigeria.

Coup leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani and junta-appointed Prime Minister Ali Maham Lamine Zeine both met with the delegation, according to Nigerien media.

A source close to the delegation told AFP the group had left on their mediation mission with the consent of Nigerian leader Bola Tinubu, who is currently president of the West African bloc ECOWAS.

Why Tinubu Can Never Be Fair To South-East –Anike

Hon. Charles Anike is the National President of the Eastern Union (EU), a socio-political pressure group for the people of the Old Eastern Region. As Nigerians await the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, he spoke to EJIKEME OMENAZU on the expectations of Nigerians, how the sit-at-home could end in South East, among other things. Excerpt:

What is your take on the current confusion over the sit-at-home order in the South-East?

There is no too much of politics in the Independent Peoples of Biafra’s (IPOB’s) sit-at-home in the South-East. Rather, what we have is a situation where a well-intended advocacy protest of the group, targeted towards securing the release of its leader, who has been unlawfully incarcerated by the Nigerian government, was mishandled and misapplied. IPOB members, in the course of time, could not coordinate themselves after the arrest and subsequent detention of their leader. That warranted some criminal elements to hijack the programme and turned it into a terror and looting instrument. The terrorists, who disguise themselves as freedom fighters, have already crippled the economy of the South-East.

