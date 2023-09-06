Today’s Headlines:Alleged Drug Trafficking: No Evidence Tinubu Was Convicted In US—Tribunal, Tinubu’s Loyalist, MC Oluomo Mobilises Thugs To Abuja Ahead Of Presidential Election Tribunal Ruling

Alleged Drug Trafficking: No Evidence Tinubu Was Convicted In US—Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, has dismissed the allegation that President Bola Tinubu was convicted in the United States of America, USA, on a drug trafficking related charge.

The court, in its lead judgement in the joint petition that was filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, held that evidence before it established that the $460, 000 fine that was imposed on Tinubu in the US, was in a civil matter.

It held that such fine did not translate to a criminal conviction that was capable of warranting Tibubu’s disqualification from contesting the presidential election that held on February 25.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, who led the five-member panel, held that a careful perusal of exhibits that were adduced before the court, showed that the case that led to the fine that was awarded against President Tinubu, “was in the civil docket” of the court in the US.

Tinubu’s Loyalist, MC Oluomo Mobilises Thugs To Abuja Ahead Of Presidential Election Tribunal Ruling

The Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has mobilised some thugs to be on standby in case the ruling of the Presidential Election Tribunal does not favour President Bola Tinubu.

SaharaReporters gathered that the hoodlums mobilised by MC Oluomo to Abuja include members of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee.

In a video clip obtained by SaharaReporters, MC Oluomo alongside others occupying the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) office in Abuja, awaiting the decision of the Tribunal on the petitions filed against the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the three presidential candidates who are slugging it out at the Presidential Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja; President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party were all absent in court as it delivers its ruling on Wednesday.

25% requirement: FCT not special than other states – Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has declared that the Federal Capital Territory does not hold a higher status than other states in the country.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, the lead judge of the five-man panel declared this during the tribunal’s sitting on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, Section 134 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) stipulates that a presidential candidate must attain or score a majority of votes cast in a presidential election, where two or more candidates are involved, and at least 25% in two-thirds of the 36 States and FCT to meet the constitutional requirement to be declared as duly elected as President of Nigeria.

PEPT judgement: ‘Sleeping’ lawyers should refund Peter Obi’s money, says Soso Soberekon

The viral clips of lawyers having a sound sleep at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) held in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6, have continued to elicit reactions from Nigerians online.

The PEPT commenced the delivery of judgment in the disputes that arose over the February 25 presidential poll which saw President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared the winner.

Five political parties including the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and the Action Alliance (AA) are challenging the poll’s outcome.

