Today’s Headlines:Al-Makura Best To Become Nat’l Chairman–Ayodele;SERAP sues CBN over unlawful regulations on bank customers’ social media

Al-Makura Best To Become Nat’l Chairman– Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has claimed that the best person to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

This is coming after rumours of President Tinubu endorsing former Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has rented the internet.

However, Primate Ayodele advised the APC to choose Al-Makura as the next chairman because he is the one whose chairmanship will not plunge the party into crisis.

Primate Ayodele recalled that before the ousted chairman, Abdullahi Adamu was elected, he warned the party to choose Al-Makura who also contested for the position then but they didn’t listen.

He claimed that their ignorance of his warning led to the crisis Adamu’s reign brought into the party.

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the prophet said the APC has gotten another chance at Redemption but will still face repercussions if they don’t listen.

He said: ‘’The best person to become the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress(APC) is Senator Tanko Al-Makura. If Ganduje or any other person gets the position, the party will be rocked with a crisis bigger than what it is facing now.

SERAP Sues CBN

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over “the failure to delete the patently unlawful provisions in the Central Bank of Nigeria (Customer Due Diligence) Regulations directing banks to obtain information on customers’ social media handles for the purpose of identification.”

The CBN had last month issued a Circular mandating banks and other financial institutions to implement and comply with the mandatory provisions on customers’ social media handles in the CBN Regulations.”

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/1410/2023 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel the Central Bank of Nigeria to withdraw its directive dated 20th June, 2023 to banks and other financial institutions to obtain information from customers’ social media handles.”

SERAP is also seeking: “an order of mandamus to compel the CBN to delete the unlawful provisions of Section 6 of its Customer Due Diligence Regulations, 2023 for being inconsistent with Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.”

SERAP is also seeking: “an order restraining the CBN from carrying out or giving effect to the unlawful provisions of Section 6 of its Customer Due Diligence Regulations, 2023 directing banks and other financial institutions to obtain information from customers’ social media handles.”

Osun Governor Calls For Security Vigilance

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called on residents of the state to be vigilant and security conscious.

This is as he assured that his administration has taken precautions to secure the state.

In a message to the residents of the state signed by his Spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Sunday, Governor Adeleke said he has directed the heads of security agencies to deploy proactive crime and terrorism prevention strategies in response to alleged security threats reported by the intelligence community.

In his words, “I assure the people of Osun State that service chiefs have acted and the security of lives and properties is guaranteed. Our people should not panic as both formal and informal apparatuses have been activated.”

Adeleke called on the people to go about their normal businesses without fear.

You should be conscious of your environment and report any suspicious movement to security operatives”, the governor urged.

Agbako Celebrated At 100

It was a time of joy for veteran actor, Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as Charles Olumo and Agbako, whose 100th birthday was celebrated on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The event was organised by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The actor, who reportedly clocked 100 on July 9, 2023, danced heartily at the party, decked in a white agbada and red cap. This was even as guests sprayed him naira notes as they rejoiced with him.

The president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, served as the chief host of the event, while several other veteran Yoruba actors were also in attendance. During the ceremony, a portrait was presented to Olumo from TAMPAN.

Some of the notable entertainers in attendance include Yemi Solade, Odunlade Adekola and Toyosi Adesanya.

Another highlight of the event was when the founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Babatunde Ayodele, was made the Life patron and spiritual father of TAMPAN.

