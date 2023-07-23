Today’s Headlines:Akpabio To Unveil Ministerial-nominees List This Week;Agbako Celebrated At 100

Akpabio To Unveil Ministerial-nominees List This Week

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, will likely unveil the names of the ministerial nominees at plenary this week.

Plenaries at both chambers of the National Assembly are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

There has been serious agitation over the delay of President Bola Tinubu in constituting his cabinet two months after his inauguration.

According to a new amendment to the 1999 Constitution, the President and governors must submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or the respective state Houses of Assembly.

This implies that Tinubu and 28 governors must submit the lists of nominees for ministers and commissioners before the end of this month.

This week is the last before the deadline for the President to name his minister-nominees.

Sources at the National Assembly stated that the letter containing the names of the nominees got to the Senate President last week.

Agbako Celebrated At 100

It was a time of joy for veteran actor, Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as Charles Olumo and Agbako, whose 100th birthday was celebrated on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The event was organised by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The actor, who reportedly clocked 100 on July 9, 2023, danced heartily at the party, decked in a white agbada and red cap. This was even as guests sprayed him naira notes as they rejoiced with him.

The president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, served as the chief host of the event, while several other veteran Yoruba actors were also in attendance. During the ceremony, a portrait was presented to Olumo from TAMPAN.

Some of the notable entertainers in attendance include Yemi Solade, Odunlade Adekola and Toyosi Adesanya.

Another highlight of the event was when the founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Babatunde Ayodele, was made the life patron and spiritual father of TAMPAN.

Fuel Price:Opposition Warns Tinubu Of Danger

Against the backdrop of the recent hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol, leading opposition figures have called on President Bola Tinubu to think outside the box and come up with a measure to cushion the hardship currently being experienced by Nigerians or risk their wrath.

Speaking exclusively with Sunday PUNCH, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2023 election, Dumebi Kachikwu advised the Federal Government to come up with more pro-people palliative, rather than the proposed N8,000 earmarked for distribution to 12 million families for a period of six months.

He said, “Nigerians should not suffer for the failure of government not being able to manage the subsidy process. What the President should have done was to have suspended subsidy temporarily and put in place a process that is not abused by the people.

Palliatives ought not to have come after the removal of subsidy. It should have been factored in before subsidy removal. Nigerians have been suffering for the past two months.

In his contribution, the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Shehu Gabam, urged the government to adopt a creative thinking approach to the current situation in the country to avert what he called ‘the looming anarchy.’

“This government must be very creative in its thinking, otherwise we will run into a crisis, the like of which we have not seen in recent times. He must work to stop the looming anarchy. People are in serious pain, and this is the truth of the matter.

Tinubu Will Bring Relief To Nigerians — UACC President, Rev Owoyemi

The President and General Overseer of United Apostolic Church of Christ, worldwide, Rev, (Dr) James Bayo Owoyemi , would be in three years of office in November 2023. In this interview, he speaks on his achievements, plans for the church and offers advice to government

With the new government t, do you see the prospects of a better Nigeria?

This is what we have been praying for. We believe the new government will bring relieve to the pains of Nigeria. We will continue to pray for the new administration for successful governance. We don’t have any other country, it’s our responsibility to ensure we spiritually nurture our country.

How do you think the economy of the nation can be improved?

The new government has promised to look into key areas that will positively affect our economy. Such sectors include, energy, power, agriculture, health and education. If the new administration is sincere in its governance, economic improvement is inevitable.

What has been responsible for your success as President and General Overseer of UACC in the past three years?

When God is involved in anything, success is inevitable. So, God is the reason for our success. With Him, we have the confidence that we will achieve more.

Enemies Afraid Of Nigeria’s Potential_CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, has called on Nigerians to remain united to tackle the challenges facing the country.

Musa added that the nation was going through a lot at the moment, stressing that only citizens’ unity could make the country prosperous.

The CDS spoke at the graduation of beneficiaries of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association skill acquisition centre on Saturday in Abuja.

He also urged citizens to be proud of the country, vowing that the military would overcome adversaries working against the country’s progress.

Musa said, “The country is going through a lot. Let us come together to make the country greater and overcome. Also, we must be proud of our country, no matter the challenges.

“For me, I am never shy to bring out my passport, whatever you have to say, say it. I am proud of my country and I know it will become better. The adversaries know this and that is why they don’t want us to succeed. However, all that is a lie. We put them to shame and succeed.”

