Today’s Headlines:Aircraft Crashes In Benue, 289 Children Died Crossing Mediterranean Sea in 2023-UN

NAF aircraft crashes in Benue

A fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force on Friday crashed in Makurdi, Benue State capital, The PUNCH has learned. Details about the incident are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Source: Punch papers

A military source said two personnel of the Nigerian Air Force onboard ejected unhurt. The source said, “An FT7-NI aircraft crashed today in Makurdi. The cause of the crash could not be immediately ascertained. It had two Airmen onboard. They ejected unhurt from the jet.”

The spokesperson for the service, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday. He said the crash occurred during training, adding that the pilots are ”under observation” at the NAF Base hospital. Gabkwet, however, said the Chief of Air Staff had instituted a board to investigate the crash cause.

289 Children Died Crossing Mediterranean Sea in 2023-UN

Some 289 children are known to have died in the first half of 2023 while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, the United Nations said Friday.

Source: Punch papers

The figure is double that recorded in the first six months of 2022, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said, as it called for expanded safe, legal, and accessible pathways for children to seek protection in Europe. UNICEF’s global lead on migration and displacement, Verena Knaus, said the true figures were likely to be higher as many shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean leave no survivors or go unrecorded.

“The number of children who have lost their lives while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe has doubled in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year,” she said. “In the first six months of this year, we estimate 11,600 children made the crossing — again, nearly twice as many as in the same period in 2022.”

Maj Gen Ali Assumes Command As MNJTF Commander

Following the redeployment of senior Nigerian Army officers by the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, the new Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj Gen Ibrahim Sallau Ali, has taken over command during a handover ceremony at Camp Farcha in N’djemena, Chad on Friday.

Source: Leadership

While taking over, Maj Gen Ali stated that his command style will involve inclusivity and ensuring that everyone is carried along. He appealed for cooperation from all members of the MNJTF to achieve the mandate of the task force. Earlier, in his valedictory address, the former Force Commander, Major General Gold Chubuisi, highlighted the successes achieved during his three-month tenure, both in kinetic and non-kinetic aspects.

A statement issued to journalists on Friday in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, by the Military Information Officer, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, said among his several achievements, Gen Chibuisi mentioned the successful clearance operations of terrorist hideouts, the neutralization of key terrorist leaders and the rescue of 56 hostages during tion HARBIN ZUMA.

What Tinubu told Oba of Benin when he visited him in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to protect Benin artifacts returned to the country from different parts of the world as a way of archiving the history of the people.

Source: P.M

Speaking when he received the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, and other traditional leaders from Edo State, the President assured them that his administration would support the Benin Royal Council in its bid to establish a museum that will house the artifacts.

The President congratulated the Benin monarch for the retrieval of the stolen artifacts, commending his effort in ensuring that a befitting museum is built to archive the rich history and traditions of the Benin Kingdom. “It deserves our protection. We are glad to have them back, and we are glad you are happy. They are in protective custody. It is a matter of history, over a hundred years. We will work on the museum,” he said.

Comflictreporter (

)