Today’s Headlines:Afenifere Youths Promise Obi 5M Votes;BVAS Will Address Money Politics – Festus Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Afenifere Youths Promise Obi 5M Votes

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Afenifere National Youth Council has vowed to support the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, to become the President in the February 25 election.

The National President of the council, Eniola Ojajuni, on Sunday, said this in Lagos.

Ojajuni disclosed that Obi had support of the group because of his records while he was governor of Anambra State.

He said one of the topnotch plans was the restructuring of Nigeria, believing that the poll will be free and fair.

We are here to endorse the candidate of the LP, Obi officially as the sole candidate for the Southwest youth wing. It took us almost three months to reach the conclusions amongst 147 youth groups in Yoruba land, and today, we officially announced Obi and his running mate, Ahmed Datti, as our sole candidate for the presidential election on Saturday.

“Before we endorsed him, Obi assured us that the first thing he would do is to restructure the country.

BVAS Will Address Money Politics_Keyamo

Photo Credit:The Nation

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has expressed confidence that the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will help to eliminate money politics from Nigeria’s elections.

The council’s spokesman Festus Keyamo said this when he appeared at the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum yesterday in Abuja.

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing BVAS electronic transmission of result from polling units.

The ruling party’s campaign spokesman noted that with the introduction of the two technologies into Nigeria’s elections, the days when electoral officers and security agencies were being paid to change results at collation centres are gone.

He said hitherto, money was used to bribe security agencies and electoral officials to alter results, but BVAS would take away that.

Keyamo described BVAS as a blessing to Nigeria’s electoral system.

Photo Credit:Google

﻿

PDP Loses Big To NNPP In Kano

Photo Credit: P.M. NEWS

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano led by one Shehu Sagagi has rejoined the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP about one year after they left the party.

Sagagi said he left the PDP due to lack of internal democracy and nepotism by its national leadership of the party and his belief that the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will win the February 25 presidential election.

He also claimed that he defected to NNPP alongside 36 state executive members, over 700 local government executives, 8,000 ward executives, 44 national delegates and 1,452 ward delegates of PDP.

“Politics is a game of numbers, we are optimistic that the NNPP Presidential Candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will take us to victory at both national and state level.

“The PDP sabotaged itself in states like Kano by allowing the likes of Sen. Kwankwaso to defect in spite of his massive followership not only in the state but the nation at large.

We Did Not Invade Tinubu’s Residence — EFCC

Photo Credit:Channels Television

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to reports suggesting that the anti-graft agency recently invaded the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The EFCC, in a statement on Sunday and signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren on Sunday afternoon, rebutted the claims and noted that they never carried out such raid.

It also stated that there was no recovery of a humongous sum of N400billion at Tinubu’s residence.

Below is the antigraft agency’s statement titled: “EFCC Did Not Raid Tinubu’s Home”.

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news. Wilson Uwujaren Head, Media & Publicity 19/02/2023.”

Kwaha (

)