Today’s Headlines:Adeleke Administration, Incompetent-Basiru,Ex-Niger Delta agitators applaud Tinubu for returning NDDC to Presidency

Adeleke administration, incompetent — APC National Secretary, Basiru.

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ajibola Basiru has accused the Ademola Adeleke-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP administration in Osun State of being incompetent.

Basiru claimed those who helped install the Adeleke administration in the state were already regretting their decision.

The former Senate spokesperson made the claims at a reception organised for him by the APC leadership of Osogbo Federal Constituency on Saturday.While calling on party members to resolve their differences, work towards a stronger party and sack the current governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, from office in 2026, he charged them not to cause internal disruption.

In his words, “You must work towards building a strong party. You must work very hard to reposition it for a better outing in the next round of elections.

Less than a year after, those that wanted to destroy the good fortune of our state are already lamenting. Those that they put in government in the state don’t know how to govern.

“They are appointing SSA, Government House Pool; SSA Oranmiyan Newtown; SSA, children; SSA swimming pool and so on. They must be sacked from the government.

Ex-Niger Delta agitators applaud Tinubu for returning NDDC to Presidency

Niger Delta ex-agitators have hailed the reported decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to return the supervision of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to the Presidency.

The National Secretary of the First Phase Ex-agitators, Mr. Nature Dumale, in a statement in Port Harcourt, said it was heart-warming to hear the NDDC would henceforth report directly to the President like the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

He said the development was like a prayer answered and recalled that he had previously led a campaign for the commission to be directly supervised by the President.We want to use this opportunity to appreciate Mr. President, for the wisdom in returning the NDDC to the Presidency.

“We believe that this will speed up the development of the region, and stem the culture of turning the Commission into a cash cow.

“For us, it is a sign that the President has good intentions for the Niger Delta region for summoning the political will to move the interventionist agency back to the Presidency. This means that he wants proper supervision of the NDDC.

Expect more bandits in Nigeria if Niger is attacked — National Missioner, Abdurrahman Ahmad

National Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Abdurrahman Ahmad, led a delegation of Islamic scholars from Nigeria to meet the Niger junta leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, as part of the efforts to peacefully resolve the efforts to restore President Mohamed Bazoum who was toppled on July 26, 2023.

The Economic of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, had threatened to remove the junta by military force if diplomatic options failed. As part of the diplomatic options, Tinubu had raised a team of eminent Nigerians, led by a former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, to meet and negotiate with the coup leaders in Niamey, but the coup leaders failed to meet with them even after they had arrived the country.

In an interview granted a television station last week, Ahmad spoke on his team’s trip to Niger and meeting with the junta leader and the findings.

Seven Killed, 144 Wounded In Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine’s Chernihiv.

Seven people including a 6-year-old girl were killed, 144 wounded, and 41 were in hospital after a Russian missile struck a central square in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said.

“I am sure our soldiers will give a response to Russia for this terrorist attack,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, delivered early on Sunday at the end of a visit to Sweden. “A notable response.”

He said that of the 144 people injured, 15 were children, and named the girl killed as Sofia. Fifteen others were police officers, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram. Klymenko said most of the victims were in vehicles, crossing the road, or returning from church.

Regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said 41 people were in hospital on Saturday.

Zelenskiy said the strike on Chernihiv, a city of leafy boulevards and centuries-old churches about 145km north of Kyiv, coincided with the Orthodox holiday of the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord.

Debris was scattered across a square in front of the damaged theatre and surrounding buildings, where parked vehicles were heavily damaged. A 63-year-old who only gave her first name, Valentyna, showed the damaged balcony in her apartment opposite the theatre.

