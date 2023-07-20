Today’s Headlines:Adamu, Omisore Resigned Voluntarily—Hope;Bago Sacks Revenue Contractors In Niger

Adamu, Omisore Resigned Voluntarily—Hope

The Progressives Governors’ Forum has broken its silence on the exit of former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, saying it was a voluntary action.

Chairman of the forum and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State stated this while addressing newsmen at the end of their closed-door meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night.

Bago Sacks Revenue Contractors In Niger

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has directed the immediate sack of all revenue consultants and agents contracted by various Ministries, Agencies and Departments, MDAs, in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Abubakar Usman, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, in Minna on Thursday, NAN reports.

He said the disengagement is aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and efficiency in revenue enforcement and collection in the state.

Oyo Speaker Joins Conference Of Speakers’ Leadership Race

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, has joined the race of president of Conference of Speakers in Nigeria.

The PUNCH exclusively learnt that Ogundoyin was in Osun State, on Tuesday, to meet with the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and he is currently in Ekiti State, as part of his consultation for his aspiration.

Court Threatens Emefiele’s Arrest Over $53m Paris Club Refund

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, threatened to issue a warrant for the arrest of the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over his failure to appear in court to explain the circumstances surrounding an unpaid $53m legal fee arising from the Paris Club refund.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who ordered Emefiele to appear on the next adjourned date, said he was minded to exercise restraint in the proceedings to allow the ex-CBN boss to explain himself.

The development occurred following an intervention by Emefiele’s counsel, Audu Anuga (SAN), praying the court to give his client another opportunity because they had been unable to reach him since the last order, directing him to appear in court.

Anuga told the court that Emefiele, who was suspended as CBN governor, had been in detention.

