Today’s Headlines:Abuja Master Plan: Why Wike must demolish Aso Villa–Bwala, Ninalowo, wife separate

Why Wike must demolish Aso Villa – Bwala

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, has been told to start his plan of demolishing buildings that are not in the original Master Plan of Abuja from the seat of power, Aso Villa.

Source: Punch papers

Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Thursday night tackled the minister on his demolishing threat. Bwala argued that if the original Master Plan of the FCT must be followed, then the President’s residence and some other government assets must be demolished as well.

He noted many important things the minister could focus on than demolition of structures. “The FCT is not like the Ministry of Works; it is an Administration. Many more important things than demolition make up the Administration of the FCT,” Bwala said.

Actor Ninalowo, wife separate

Popular Nollywood actor, Ninalowo Bolanle, on Friday, disclosed that he had parted ways with his wife, Bunmi.

Source: Punch papers

In a lengthy post on his verified Instagram handle, @iamnino_b, the actor said he had finally accepted the “reality of the end of a (sic) road”. He, however, expressed optimism that the separation, which he described as a “sad reality” would “give room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!” The post read, “Finally I accept the reality of the End to a Road!

“A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!

A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future. “A sad reality I prayed, nurtured, and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all. “A sad reality I now have to accept as I realize that my kids are much grown with a better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them!

Tinubu seeks UN support in the fight against terrorism

President Bola Tinubu has solicited the support of the United Nations in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism in light of its rippling effect on global peace, displacement of people, and rising poverty.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

He appealed to an audience with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, at the State House on Thursday. The president noted that terrorism had consistently reversed the gains in development and increased instability in families and communities.

He said that the UN needs to be more consistent in dealing with it in the developing world context. “We appreciate all that you have been doing. We know in the face of many demands and challenges, you can still do much better. We can score you ‘A’ in collaboration but ‘B’ in physical support.

Car bombs rock Ecuador as prisoners seize 57 guards, police

Ecuador’s capital Quito was rocked by attacks with grenades and two car bombs overnight, followed hours later by inmates in six prisons taking hostage 57 prison guards and police officers on Thursday, officials said.

Source: Punch papers

The wave of attacks was an apparent show of force by organized crime gangs that claimed no victims, while the uprising in the prisons was believed to be a riposte to a police sweep of jails to confiscate weapons the day before. The car bombs targeted the violence-hobbled country’s SNAI prisons authority — one exploding outside its headquarters and the other at a building that formerly housed SNAI offices.

Hours later, SNAI said, prisoners in six penitentiaries across the country had managed to seize 50 prison guards and seven police officers who were being held hostage. “We are concerned about the safety of our officials,” said Interior Minister Juan Zapata at a press conference in the capital Quito.

Verification: Workers are suffering – NLC tells Abia govt

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has expressed disappointment with the slow pace of the workers’ verification exercise being conducted by the Abia State Government.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The position of the union was made on Thursday in a press release signed by the Abia NLC Chairman, Nweke Paschal, and Emma Alozie, the Secretary, after its State Executive Council meeting. While supporting the verification exercise and the welfare package by Governor Alex Otti, the NLC faulted the manner civil servants were allegedly being subjected to inhumane treatment during the ongoing verification.

“We are pained by the plight of Abia workers in their efforts to be verified. We, therefore, state that a situation where up to six MDAs that have not less than 400 to 700 workers are invited for verification on a day is unacceptable to Labour.

