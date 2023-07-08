Today’s Headlines:Abiola, True Hero Of Democracy_Tinubu; IG Appoints Sikiru To Head Interpol

Abiola, True Hero Of Democracy_Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has honoured the winner of the annulled June 12 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, popularly known as MKO Abiola, 25 years after his demise.

Of the over 14 million total votes cast in the election, Abiola was said to have won almost 60 per cent of the votes, making him the winner of the election.

Compared to previous elections marred by fraud, violence and intimidation, the June 12 election, according to various international and local observers, was the most peaceful and credible in the country’s history.

The election was eventually annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, which sparked protests across Nigeria.

Abiola died on June 7, 1998, five years after the elections, at age 60.

Describing his death as sad, the President took to his Twitter page, @OfficialBAT, on Friday to praise Abiola, describing him as the ‘true champion of democracy’.

He wrote, “Today, our nation honours the sacrifice and example of a true hero, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, 25 years after his sad demise.

IG Appoints Sikiru To Head Interpol

The acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police, Bankole Sikiru, as the Head of the Interpol National Crime Bureau, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The posting follows his recent promotion to Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The posting, according to a statement by the Force spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, is immediate.

“The Inspector-General of Police while reiterating his zeal to integrate and embrace multi-agency diplomacy in achieving his vision for the Nigeria Police Force, urged the Senior Police Officer to prioritise collaboration and cooperation with international law enforcement agencies and partners in combating transnational crime, while staying updated on emerging global security threats and trends, and adapting strategies accordingly,” the statement read.

I Regret Campaigning For Obi_Retired Colonel

A74-year-old retired military officer, Chinyere Obi, has expressed regret over her decision to join the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

Chinyere, in a chat with journalists, alleged that the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, abandoned her after she was shot by political thugs in Imo State during the presidential election.

The retired colonel said she regretted due to the fact that neither the party nor the former Anambra governor reached out to her after she was shot in the leg while campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate.

The septuagenarian narrated how she sold her Honda Pilot SUV to fund her medical treatment after the incident, noting that she did not expect the party or Peter Obi to pick up her bills but to show solidarity.

She said, “I had to sell my Honda Pilot Jeep for N1.5 million in June to be able to treat the gunshot wound. At my age, 74, I am selling my things to heal completely. As a retired colonel, I have my pension and entitlements. I wasn’t even asking for money. My anger is that nobody reached out, not even one single person came to the hospital at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri to say sorry.

Rivers APC Protests Wike’s Influence Within its Ranks

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has protested what it described as the overbearing influence of the former governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, on the party’s activities, especially at the national level.

“We wish to clear the air that Gov Wike did not deliver any value to our dear Rivers State APC,” the letter read.

It also called on the President to reject former Governor Wike’s overtures to stealthily foist himself on the party in order to take control of its structures in the state.

It warned President Tinubu to be wary of Wike and his cohorts, saying the former governor’s claims of working to favour the party now will only undermine loyal and dedicated APC members and other stakeholders.

Continuing, the group recalled that the former governor had in the past meted out unquantifiable brutality on members and families of the APC in Rivers State with countless casualties.

