Today’s Headlines:Abiodun, Ogun APC Hail Oyetola’s Victory;Ugwuanyi Reliable, Dependable_G-5 Govs

Abiodun, Ogun APC Hail Oyetola’s Victory

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Mr. Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola, over his victory at the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal, that pronounced him as the winner of the Osun State gubernatorial election held last year.

The Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, had on Friday, set aside the electoral victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke, citing over voting

The Tribunal equally declared Oyetola as the duly elected in the governorship poll.

Abiodun in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the victory of Oyetola at the election tribunal as a well deserved one and true democracy at work.

He lauded Oyetola for his resilience and strong belief in the judiciary, which eventually vindicated his claims of irregularities during the election.

Photo Credit:Google

Ugwuanyi Reliable, Dependable_G-5 Govs

Members of the G-5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Friday stormed Enugu, the Enugu State capital for the flag-off of Enugu PDP 2023 campaigns.

They declared Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as reliable and dependable.

Wike was accompanied by Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) as well as the Deputy National Chairman(South) of the PDP, Alhaji Taofik Arapaja among other national leaders of the party.

Arapaja and the national vice chairman Southeast, Chief Ali Odefa, on behalf of the party, presented the PDP flags to the governorship candidate of PDP in Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mbah and other candidates of the party ahead of the elections.

Kaduna -Abuja Train Derails, Passengers Lament

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

A Kaduna- Abuja bound train has reportedly derailed while approaching the Kubwa station in Abuja on Friday.

Although the authorities were yet to react to the incident as at press time ,a passenger in the train, Fatima Mukhtar in an audio message , said she was in the train when the incident happened.

She said they boarded the train from the Rigasa station Kaduna on Friday and the journey commenced at about 1.30 pm and expected to reach Kubwa in Abuja at about 3.17 pm.

She said the journey started well until when it was about 2 to 3 minutes for them to reach the Kubwa station when an announcement was made inside the train.

Abia PDP Fixes Date for Fresh Gov Primary

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has fixed February 4, 2023, as the new date for its governorship primary election.

This followed the death of the PDP flagbearer in the state, Prof Uche Ikonne. The PUNCH reports that Ikonne, who was a former Abia State University vice-chancellor, died on Wednesday.

In a statement on Friday, the party said the governorship primary would hold at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

In the statement signed by Abia PDP Vice Chairman and acting Publicity Secretary, Abraham Amah, the party urged all interested aspirants are requested to collect Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja.

