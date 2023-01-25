Today’s Headlines:Abia To Enjoy Export Hub Status_Tinubu;We Won’t Campaign For Atiku, Wike Insists

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abia To Enjoy Export Hub Status_Tinubu;We Won't Campaign For Atiku, Wike Insists

Abia To Enjoy Export Hub Status_Tinubu

Photo Credit:The Nation Nigeria

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday unfolded his industrialisation plan for Abia State.

Acknowledging the commercial prowess of the Southeast state, he said the plan will transform Abia into a major exporter of manufactured goods.

The presidential campaign train rolled into Umuhaia Township Stadium, Umuhaia, state capital, where party leader enjoined party faithful and supporters to vote for APC candidates in the February and March elections.

The rally was attended by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinmma, APC Deputy National Chairman (South) Chief Emma Enekwu, who represented the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Woman Leader Betta Edu and other members of the National Working Committee.

We Won’t Campaign For Atiku, Wike Insists

Photo Credit:The Nation

Rivers State Governor clarified yesterday Nyesom Wike that ongoing campaigns in the state for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) precludes the presidential candidate of the opposition party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The governor said members of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council will not campaign for Atiku because there was no understanding to warrant such support in the oil-rich state.

Wike, who spoke in Bonny during inauguration of the Local Government Campaign by the Council, said: “Go home and have it on your mind that the PDP in Rivers State, we have taken governorship, we have taken the senatorial, we have taken the House of Representatives and we have taken the House of Assembly.

Photo Credit: Google

Atiku Promises To Change Security Architecture

Photo Credit:The Nation

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday promised to change the nation’s security architecture and grow the economy.

But he did not give specific details on what his administration would do to “change the security architecture” of the nation.

Atiku, who spoke at the party’s presidential campaign in Asaba, the Delta State capital, said between 1999 and 2015, the PDP grew the economy to become the largest in Africa.The former Vice President promised that with tight security and the right economic policies, his administration would attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to grow the economy.

I won’t Betray Your Trust_Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has promised residents of Delta state that he won’t betray their trust if he is elected.

Speaking on Tuesday during his party’s presidential campaign rally at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, the Delta capaital, Atiku said he will tackle insecurity and revamp the economy.

“We are here to show our gratitude and appreciation to say that we are with you in all respects because of the support we have received from you from 1999 to date,” Atiku said.

All through my political journey, Delta state has always supported me and I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta and the entire Niger Delta.

