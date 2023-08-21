Today’s Headlines:Abia Govt Vows To Clear Salary Arrears By Dec;We’ll Complete All Projects In Delta

Photos credits from google

Abia Govt Vows To Clear Salary Arrears By December

Source: Punch paper

The Abia State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Mike Akpara, has assured civil servants in the state that all the backlog of salary arrears and pensions will be cleared before December 31, 2023.

The commissioner who spoke in a chat with selected journalists in Umuahia, the state capital, on Sunday said Governor Alex Otti’s administration would leave no stone unturned in fulfilling all her campaign promises to Abia residents.

He pointed out that the ongoing verification of civil servants in the state was geared towards ensuring that government workers and retirees receive their salaries and pensions as and when due.

We’ll Complete All Projects In Delta—Gov Oborevwori

Source: Daily Post

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has given an assurance that his administration will complete all ongoing projects.

He gave the assurance during the 23rd Ogwa Ika and 19th Ika Ka Mma Annual Lecture series, held at Idumu-Esah in Ika North East Local Government Area.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kingsley Emu, Governor Oborevwori said the Rest Park, located between Umunede and Emuhu, would soon commence.

“Concerning the Rest Park, all the issues have been addressed and we will soon move in. On the issue of abandoned road projects, all you need to do is give us the locations and the concerned contractors handling them for necessary action.

“The issue of herdsmen is being addressed. A committee has been set up in all the local government areas to see how we can manage the challenges of the relationship between herders and farmers,” he stated.

Tinubu Redeploys Oyetola, Tunji-Ojo, Renames Environment Ministry

Source: Channels TV

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday redeployed ex-Governor of Osun State and minister-designate, Adegboyega Oyetola, from the Ministry of Transportation to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The President also redeployed another minister-designate, Abubakar Momoh, from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon,” said presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Sunday.

The changes take immediate effect, said the presidential spokesman.

According to Ngelale, Tinubu also redeployed a minister-designate, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the Ministry of Interior while Sa’idu Alkali was redeployed as the Minister of Transportation.

‘Man To Man Is So Unjust’, El-Rufai Drops Cryptic Tweet With Bob Marley’s Lyrics

Source: Channels TV

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday, posted a cryptic message on social media weeks after his ministerial nomination was not confirmed by the Senate.

In a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-governor dropped lyrics of ‘Who The Cap Fit’ by the late Jamaican singer, Bob Marley.

El-Rufai said, “Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music.”

The ex-governor thereafter posted lyrics of the song:

“Man to man is so unjust, children

“Ya don’t know who to trust

“Your worst enemy could be your best friend

“And your best friend, your worse enemy

“Some will eat and drink with you

“(Some will eat and drink with you)

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you)

“Only your friend know your secrets

“So only he could reveal it

“And who the cap fit, let them wear it!

“Who the cap fit, let them wear it!”

