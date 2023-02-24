Today’s Headlines:Abia APC Denies Suspension Of Kalu;We Will Leave Ondo Better Than We Met It—Rotimi Akeredolu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abia APC Denies Suspension Of Senator Kalu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied suspension of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, saying that the purported report was fake.

Kalu, who is the former governor of Abia State and currently the Chief Whip of the Senate, was on Friday reported to have been suspended by the Abia State chapter of the APC.

Source: Daily Post

Reacting to the report, the spokesperson of the Abia State APC, Hon. Okey Ezeala described it as the handiwork of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cause confusion a few hours before the elections.

The APC said it clearly distanced itself from the report, insisting that Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North senatorial district, remains the party’s candidate in the Saturday election.

Photos Credit: Google

We Will Leave Ondo Better Than We Met It – Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reiterated his commitment to pursuing policies and programmes that will accelerate economic development and progress of the people.

Source: Punch paper

He said his administration would continue to work in tandem with the aspirations and yearnings of the people for the overall development of the state.

The governor stated this on Friday, in a special message commemorating the six years anniversary of his administration.

According to him, several bold steps had been taken in the journey of redeeming the state and restoring its lost glory in the last six years.

FG Urges Nigerians To Install N-Alerts App

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has charged Nigerians to take advantage of the N-Alerts Smartphone application to report security emergencies during the elections starting tomorrow.

Source: Punch paper

The minister called on all Nigerians to download and make use of the application to report any situation or incident in and around their polling unit to the Ministry Inter-Agency Situation Room for a prompt response.

A statement by the ministry’s Director of Press, Ajibola Afonja, said Aregbesola spoke on Friday while addressing officers manning the Ministry Inter-Agency Situation Room.

Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has described the upcoming February 25 general elections as a milestone in the nation’s democratic development.

Source: Vanguard papers

Adeleke said this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, in Osogbo.

Adeleke urged every eligible citizen to actively participate in the exercise which he said would go a long way in deciding the nation’s future.

“My good people of Osun state, the general election is here and we have a patriotic duty to actively join the electioneering process.

