Today’s Headlines:7 Days Too Long To Make Pronouncement On Cash Crunch, Buhari Mourns 41 Vigilantes

7 Days Is Too Long To Make Pronouncement On Cash Crunch, Afenifere Tells Buhari

The pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has stated that the seven-day request made by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the problems associated with cash crunch in the country was too long, saying the twin problem of fuel and Naira note scarcity has made lives of many Nigerians miserable.

Afenifere in press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said that the seven days’ request tends to suggest that President Buhari, “Does not appreciate the enormity and the intensity of the pains Nigerians are going through all in attempts to obtain cash from their accounts in banks across the country”.

NEWSBuhari mourns 41 vigilantes killed by terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje forest in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina, where many lives were lost.

DAILY POST reports that the Police Command in Katsina State had on Friday confirmed the death of 41 members of local vigilance groups, “Yansakai”, in an ambush by terrorists in Yargoje forest.

The terrorists ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows leading to the killings.

Wike reveals real hidden agenda behind Naira redesign

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed the real reason behind Naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Wike insisted the policy was being implemented to provoke the civil populace into embarking on public protests that could be used as excuse to postpone the forthcoming election.

The governor pointed out that there is already a cabal behind the policy implementation and they are pushing to install an interim government which, will prevent Nigerians from using the permanent voters cards to determine their next leaders.

SDP Presidential Candidate Chides Obi, Tinubu, Atiku Over Campaigns In Chatham House

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Prince Adewale Adebayo has taken a swipe at some of the presidential candidates going to Chatham House in UK to speak or campaign, describing it as misplaced priority and inferiority complex .

He stated this during an interaction and unveiling of the party’s manifesto at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru in Jos.

“I am ashamed of that because its make no sense seeing presidential candidates rushing to go and speak to outside audience. I mean people who do not know anything about our electoral system or governance, when we have in place the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies here,” he said.

