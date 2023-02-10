Today’s Headlines:2023 polls: Buhari chairs Council of State meeting, Gowon, Abdulsalami, Jonathan present, Kwara Govt Sets Up Fuel Scarcity Task Force

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Chairs Council Of State Meeting

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing a meeting of Council of State at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which started at 10:12am after the rendition of the national anthem is being attended by former heads of state and presidents, including Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) and Goodluck Jonathan. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, joined online.

Others who join virtually include Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Bagudu, Governor of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum, Simon Lalong.

Photo Credit: Google

Kwara Govt Set Up Fuel Scarcity Task Force

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Kwara State Government has set up a task force to handle the issue of fuel scarcity in the state.

The government held an emergency security council meeting on Thursday to design strategies to maintain law and order amid biting fuel scarcity and currency swap challenge.

I Have Been Surviving On N20.000 For One Week – Femi Adesina

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the President, Major General Muhammdu Buhari (retd.), Femi Adesina, has revealed he was also affected by the naira scarcity occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency redesign.

Adesina, in an article titled “Living on shoestring budget,” said he has been spending N20,000 for one week.

Peter Obi Calls For Prayers As Presidential Election Draws Near

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has called on the church to pray for the emergence of a President that will use public funds for the public good.

Obi stated this at the 17th Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

He said Nigeria had gone through a lot, adding that it was the prayers of the Church that had kept the country together.

Why We Should Conduct 2023 Census – Lai

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria should conduct the 2023 population and housing census to promote national planning and development.

Mohammed, who spoke at the inauguration of the population and housing national census publicity committee in Abuja, yesterday, noted that it had been over 17 years since Nigeria last conducted a census, against the ten-year mandate of conducting the census.

