Today’s Headlines:2023 Elections Divided Nigerians Along 3 Blocs–Kokori;Tinubu Hail Sultan At 67

2023 Elections Divided Nigerians Along 3 Blocs–Kokori

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, has said the 2023 presidential election was so acrimonious that the whole country is now divided into three blocs – the Asiwaju bloc, Atiku bloc and Obi bloc. He lamented that the division has created a difficult situation for the country as none of the blocs wants to shift ground.

In this interview, he took a panoramic view of some of the developments in the country, including the coup in Niger, the fuel subsidy removal and its attendant negative effects on the citizenry, the size of Tinubu’s cabinet, and the current government’s approach to corruption, among others.

How would you describe the recent coup in Niger Republic?

People who do not understand what a coup is will be supporting the coup. They even want Nigeria to have a coup again. Do you know the suffering associated with a coup? The military will just pick you and lock you up and if you go to court, nobody will obey the court. They will suspend the constitution.

Tinubu, Jibrin Hail Sultan At 67

President Bola Tinubu and the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, have felicitated with Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar who will turn 67, today, August 24, 2023.

Tinubu in a statement released by the State House on Wednesday noted that “The moment of joy and thanksgiving with the leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi Order, who also serves as Head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (Society for the Support of Islam) and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.

“President Tinubu acknowledges the sacrifices and selflessness of the Sultan of Sokoto, who has, since his assumption of office in November 2006, worked assiduously for the sustenance of peaceful co-existence in the country, and beyond, personally traveling, intervening, mediating, and chairing meetings on the need for harmony.”

“As the revered former military officer, who served the nation meritoriously, clocks 67, the President believes his wealth of experience will continuously be an asset for the steady progress of the nation with a particular emphasis on bridging religious, ethnic, and cultural divides.”

Groups Back Wike On Abuja Land Demolition

Scores of demonstrators on Wednesday threw their weight behind the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his threat of demolition of illegal structures in Abuja.

According to the groups, the former governor of Rivers State was merely assuring Nigerians that he would follow due process to restore the Abuja master plan.

The minister had stirred the hornet’s nest when he vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed in the nation’s capital during a press briefing at his new office in Abuja on Monday.

The threat had sent shivers down the spine of many residents in the FCT, with many alleging that the former Rivers governor may toe the path of ex-FCT Minister, Nasir El-Rufai, who demolished many structures in his bid to sanitise Abuja.

However, the protesters under the aegis of The Natives backed Wike, saying the panic over the minister’s alleged threat of demolition should not unsettle residents of the FCT.

We will fight oil thieves to standstill – Gov Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara (middle) flanked by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu and Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff during a visit to Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday

Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara has asked the Nigerian Air force to support efforts of his administration in the fight against economic sabotage, criminal damage of pipelines and theft through illegal bunkering of petroleum products.

Governor Fubara made the demand when he received Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, on courtesy call at Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Fubara noted that the nation’s economy is facing difficult times with attendant consequences on Nigerians as a result of the activities of economic saboteurs. He therefore urged the Air Force not to leave the battle against the oil thieves to the Navy or the government alone.

