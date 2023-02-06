Today’s Headlines:2023: Akwa Ibom APC leaders reject Akpabio, declare support for PDP candidate , Tinubu’s Presidential Bid A Divine Project -Kekemeke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo Credit: Premium Times)

Godswill Akpabio’s ambition to return to the Nigerian Senate suffered a major setback over the weekend, as some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State said they would not support him in the forthcoming election.

Mr Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, is the APC senatorial candidate in the Akwa Ibom North-West District in the 25 February election.

A multi-partisan meeting, chaired by the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom, Don Etiebet, was held on Saturday at Mr Etiebet’s residence in Uyo where a decision was taken on Mr Akpabio’s political ambition.

Photo Credit: Google)

Tinubu’s Presidential Bid A Divine Project – Kekemeke

Photo Credit: PM News)

Isaac Kekemeke, APC South-West National Vice-Chairman, has described Sen. Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition as a divine mission that no one can halt or truncate.

Kekemeke stated this on Sunday, adding that it was past the time for Nigerians to regard Tinubu’s presidential ambition as the final hope they had.

Gunmen Kill Eight, Destroy Farmland In Ondo Communities

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers)

The residents of Imoru, Arimogija and Molege communities in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have called on the state and federal governments to save them from the incessant attack of suspected killer-herdsmen.

The residents said no fewer than eight members of the communities had been killed in the last two weeks while about 40 hectares of farmland had been destroyed by the assailants. According to them, the victims were mostly farmers and traders.

Speaking about the incident, a community leader, Owolafe Folorunsho, said the recent attack occurred when the farmers repelled the herdsmen from destroying their crops by the herdsmen.

Buhari Mourns 41 Vigilantes Killed By Terrorists

(Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje forest in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina, where many lives were lost.

Daily Post reports that the Police Command in Katsina State had on Friday confirmed the death of 41 Members of local vigilance groups, “Yansakai”, in an ambush by terrorists in Yargoje forest.

The terrorists ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows leading to the killings.

Reacting, Buhari paid tribute to all those vigilantes and family members who have been martyred, saying that the sacrifices of the brave men who are working to stop and punish crime in their communities will not be forgotten.

