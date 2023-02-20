This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:150 APC Supporters Defect To PDP In Sokoto;There’s Light At End Of Tunnel—Buhari

150 APC Supporters Defect To PDP In Sokoto

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

No fewer than 150 supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Sokoto State on Sunday decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The Chairman of the Atiku/Ubandoma Campaign Committee in Sokoto, Alhaji Isah Madorawa, received the defectors who are from Raha village, Dingyadi/Badawa ward in the Bodinga Local Government Area of the state.

The APC supporters were led to join the PDP by Mallam Dansule Abubakar, who is the chairman of Raha B polling area.

Receiving them, Madorawa said, “The PDP is the only organised and respected party that can redeem Nigerians from suffering and the poor governance created by APC-led administration in the country.

“They brought policies that brought suffering, agony to majority of Nigerians, yet they want to ride on our suffering again, trying to continue with such draconian rule because of lack of sympathy and empathy for the situations of the ordinary man.”

The PDP chieftain urged Sokoto people not to entrust their future into the hands of the APC again, describing the ruling party as agents of destruction.

There’s Light At End Of Tunnel — Buhari

Photo Credit:Vanguard Newspapers

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience as appropriate measures were being taken to ease the hardship occasioned by the naira redesign policy.

He said despite the initial hardship in the implementation of the policy, there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

The President also called for support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the February 25 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying the APC candidate would continue with the achievement of his administration if given the mandate.

A statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a message sent home from Addis Ababa, Buhari said he was fully aware of the hardship some policies of the government, which were meant to bring overall improvement to the country, had caused and appealed for more patience as the government took appropriate measures to ease them.

Photo Credit:Google

I Won’t Leave APC For Losing Gov Ticket_ Ogah

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

Immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Chief Uche Ogah, has denied speculations that he had dumped the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party.

He described as false the claim that he dumped the APC after losing his bid to clinch the party’s governorship ticket in Abia State.

Ogah, who made the clarification in Umuahia, the Abia State capital on Sunday, urged his supporters to vote for APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and other APC candidates in the state.

He noted that he was the first person to congratulate the APC governorship candidate in the state, Chief Ikechi Emenike, when the Supreme Court declared him winner of the legal battle over the APC governorship ticket.

Ogah said, “We have the largest political structure in Abia State. No governorship candidate can win election in Abia without our structure.

“However, neither Emenike nor any other person vying for office of governor has approached us for support, but I urge our members to vote for the APC presidential candidate and members of our Abia rejoice structure vying for the national and state assembly seats.

No President In Nigeria’s History Came Prepared — Kukah

Photo Credit:Vanguard Newspapers

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said that no Nigerian president came prepared in the nation’s 62 years of history.

Kukah, who stated this during his appearance on Channels Television’s Roadmap 2023,, said: “You can go all the way down in Nigeria, you’re not going to find one single person who has been president or head of state in Nigeria that came prepared for the job,

Using the analogy of a bad marriage to explain the relationship between Nigeria and its political leaders, he said: “I always say to people as a priest that the solution to a bad marriage is not a new marriage. It’s often an attempt to look at what has gone wrong. And if you jump to a new marriage very quickly, after some time, you become nostalgic about the first marriage.

“Metaphorically, you can say the same thing about Nigeria. A lot of these changes that we have seen in Nigeria are largely unprogrammed.”

According to him, going back as far as the 1960s, running through the entire leadership history from the prime minister or president to beneficiaries of military coups, there has been no “linearity.

Content created and supplied by: YAHAYA (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines150 #APC #Supporters #Defect #PDP #SokotoTheres #Light #TunnelBuhariToday’s Headlines:150 APC Supporters Defect To PDP In Sokoto;There’s Light At End Of Tunnel—Buhari Publish on 2023-02-20 07:25:10