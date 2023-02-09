Today’s Headlines:11 Commissioners Reportedly Dump PDP For APC, Wike Disowns Atiku, PDP, Hails Court

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

11 Commissioners Reportedly Dump PDP For APC

11 commissioners in Taraba state have reportedly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling party of the All Progressives Congress.

This massive defection to the ruling party comes a few hours to the rally of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in the state today.

Wike Disowns Atiku, PDP, Hails Supreme Court

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike has disowned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their support for the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

PDP and Atiku had despite the hardship inflicted on Nigerians by scarcity of the new naira notes had encouraged the CBN not to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of old notes from circulation.

NUC Orders Closure Of Varsities Feb 22

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has ordered the closure of universities across the country to enable students to participate in the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and directors of inter-university centres, the NUC noted that the directive is based on the instruction of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

300 LG’s Don’t Have Banks- APC Chieftain

Salihu Lukman, National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (North-West), says there are over 300 out of 774 Local Governments, especially in the North, that have no presence of banks.

He said this while expressing concerns about the new Naira swap policy enforced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Army Issues Election Warning To Troops, Nigerians

The Nigerian Army has warned its officers and men against any unlawful conduct during the next general elections.

The Director of Exams, Department of Army Standard and Evaluation (DASE), Brigadier General Adamu Yari Yakubu gave the warning during a visit to troops of the Guards Brigade.

