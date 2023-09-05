Today’s Headlines:100 days: Tinubu’s Economic Policies Hurting Nigerians—Bode George, Osun Disowns FG Appointee, Directs Probe

100 days: Tinubu’s Economic Policies Hurting Nigerians—Bode George

Source: Vanguard paper

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, yesterday, took a swipe at the economic policies of the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government saying it is hurting Nigerians.

He also warned the judiciary not to allow it to be used to disrupt the electoral process as it delivers judgment on the Presidential Election Petition.

Speaking during a state-of-the-nation press conferece in Lagos, the elder statesman faulted the Federal Government’s method in the distribution of palliatives to Nigerians describing it as voodoo economics.

On the palliatives given to states by the Federal Government, George said: “There is no individual in this globe called earth that knows it all. Who is the Chief Economic Adviser in the Villa? Is he a voodoo economist? Is he a medieval economist? Basic theory in economics says that when too much money is chasing a few goods, it causes hyperinflation. You gave N5 billion to states as palliatives, Who took that decision? Lagos has more than 22 million people, Bayelsa has about two million people and they have the same money.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Osun Disowns FG Appointee, Directs Probe

Source: Punch paper

Osun State Government on Monday distanced itself from the Federal Government appointed Focal Person on National Social Intervention Programmes, Mr. Kehinde Ibitoye, and programmes being planned with Microsoft and Fidelity bank.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, obtained in Osogbo on Monday said Ibitoye’s recent activities were injurious to the government’s reputation.

The government also declared that it was not part of any programme involving Microsoft Corporation and Fidelity Bank, and accused Ibitoye of dropping the names of the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the State Government.

Tinubu ‘not worried’ over election tribunal verdict – Spokesman

Source: Daily Post

The spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale has claimed his principal is not worried about the possible verdict of the presidential election tribunal.

Ngelale stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday.

According to him, Tinubu sees no need to threaten judicial officers regarding the election petition.

The tribunal has fixed September 6 to deliver judgment on the petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The victory was contested by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obasanjo, Sanusi blast Buhari over reckless spending

Source: Vanguard paper

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi lamido Sanusi, yesterday took a swipe at the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari over the bad shape of the economy, While Obasanjo declared that the former president’s government was allegedly a reckless spender, Sanusi lamented that Nigeria led a false life under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with TheCable, the former President also spoke on the increasing coup in Africa

On the current bad shape of the economy, Obasanjo said: “Tinubu said the other day that it was unacceptable that he would spend 90% of his revenue to service debts. I wasn’t spending 90% when I went worldwide to get debt relief. Do you think that anybody would give you debt relief today?

“Buhari was spending money recklessly. I know Buhari didn’t understand economics. I put that in my book. But that he could also be so reckless, I didn’t know. Who would you go to today and ask for a favour? Tinubu says he has trimmed the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly. Is that news? He will meet with Justin Trudeau, and he will meet with Emmanuel Macron. That will not solve any problem.”

WaterGo (

)