Today’s Headlines: Zoning: I have no plan to join APC, says Wike, Says Wike, Naira Swap: Run From Atiku, He Is Inconsistent -APC

I Have No Plan To Join APC, Says Wike.

Source: Punch papers.

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has reiterated that he will not join the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite its stance on zoning the presidency to the south.

Wike, who described the insinuations that he will defect to the APC as speculative, maintained that he remained an unrepentant member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor stated these at the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Monday.

He informed the council ahead of Saturday’s presidential election that he would be voting for only the candidate that could guarantee the unity of the country.

Run From Atiku, He Is Inconsistent -APC.

Source: Vanguard papers.

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC has asked Nigerians to run away from the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar describing him as inconsistent and seeking to profit from their miseries.

In a statement issued Monday in Abuja, Director Media and Publicity of the APC PCC, Mr Bayo Onanuga said the council has observed the treacherous and shifting positions of Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar since the current currency crisis caused by the Central Bank started.

Ortom: I’m Ready To Sacrifice My Senatorial Bid For Obi’s Victory.

Source: TheCable.

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, says he is ready to sacrifice his senatorial bid for the victory of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Ortom, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is contesting for Benue north-west senatorial seat.

He is also part of a five-member group of PDP governors at loggerheads with the national leadership of the party.

Speaking to members of the Igbo community in Benue on Monday, Ortom said supporting the LP candidate ahead of the election is an opportunity that should not be missed.

Election Security: We Are Good To Go — Defence Chief.

Source: Independent Nigeria.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has reassured Nigerians that the armed forces and other se­curity agencies are ready to provide safe and secure envi­ronment for the 2023 general elections.

Irabor gave the assurance while briefing newsmen short­ly after meeting with service chiefs and heads of security agencies on Monday in Abuja.

