Today’s Headlines: Zimbabwe’s 80-Year-Old President Seeks New Term, Shettima jets out to South Africa For BRICS Summit

Zimbabwe’s 80-Year-Old President Seeks New Term

Emmerson Mnangagwa became Zimbabwe’s second president after outmanoeuvring long-time ruler Robert Mugabe with a military-backed coup in 2017 — and at 80 shows no signs of wanting to retire.

Nicknamed “The Crocodile” because of his ruthlessness, Mnangagwa, who analysts judge more autocratic than his predecessor and lacking Mugabe’s intellectual flair and ideological vision, is seeking to cement his leadership in an election few expect to be free and fair.

Having presided over a collapsing economy marked by hyperinflation, unemployment, and corruption allegations, critics say he has moved to silence dissent and clamp down on the opposition.

“He is a very repressive, authoritarian figure,” said Brian Raftopoulos, a Zimbabwean political researcher.

Mnangagwa was appointed president after a battle to secure the top job ahead of Mugabe’s wife Grace that he initially looked to have lost.

Shettima jets out to South Africa for BRICS summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima will today depart Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Shettima will be joining other business and political leaders across the world at the Summit scheduled for the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from August 22 to 24.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, on Monday.

Notable leaders expected to attend the event include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Xi Jinping of China, Brazil’s President Luiz Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other dignitaries invited to the summit include the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the President of the New Development Bank.

Trump to skip Republican presidential debates

Donald Trump has confirmed that he will not take part in Republican presidential debates with his rivals in the race for the White House.

The ex-president, 77, said one latest poll showed he had “legendary” numbers ahead of other hopefuls to be the party’s nominee for the 2024 election. “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump, wrote in a post on social media. The first Republican presidential primary debate will be on 23 August.

The second debate can follow the next day. At least two more debates are expected in the ensuing months. Voting in the Republican primary election begins in the state of Iowa on 15 January 2024, but more debates are likely to be held to help winnow the field. In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump wrote: “New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by “legendary” numbers.”

Minister Resigns From House Of Representatives

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Oji, has resigned from his membership of the House of Representatives.

Until his appointment as minister by President Bola Tinubu, Mr Tunji Ojo represented Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House.

President Tinubu initially slated him to head the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy but on Sunday reassigned him to the Ministry of Interior.

Mr Tunji-Ojo’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Friday.

A copy of the resignation letter was made available to journalists In Akure on Sunday by his spokesperson, Babatunde Alao.

In the letter, Mr Tunji-Ojo said his resignation was necessitated by his appointment as a minister.

He said he had been chosen at a time when the country was in dire need of technocrats to lead its advancement and economic growth.

While appreciating President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve the country in his new role as a minister, Mr Tunji-Ojo said he would give his best for the Renewed Hope agenda of the Tinubu administration.

