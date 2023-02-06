This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Zamfara LP deputy gov candidate, others join APC, NAF aircraft makes emergency landing in Lagos

Zamfara LP deputy gov candidate, others join APC

The deputy governorship candidate of the Labour party in Zamfara, Alhaji Sule Dansadau, has defected to the All Progressives Congress weeks ahead of the state’s election scheduled for March 11.

Others who joined the ruling APC with the Dansadau include the Zamfara West senatorial candidate, Yahaya Audi Mafara; Zamfara Central senatorial candidate, Alhaji Sani Yusuf Danmasami; Zamfara North senatorial candidate, Engineer Adamu Yakubu.

Also, seven candidates contesting for the seat of the House of Representatives and 14 out of the 19 candidates contesting for the House of Assembly defected to the APC.

NAF aircraft makes emergency landing in Lagos

A Nigerian Air Force maritime patrol aircraft has made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

It was gathered that the aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 was on a routine flight to Ilorin when it lost its tyres.

The incident, however, forced the aircraft to land on its underside without the aid of a landing gear.

The Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Air Commodore, Wap Maigida confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

13 political parties will boycott elections if CBN shifts naira swap deadline, says AA chairman

Thirteen out of the 18 registered political parties have reportedly threatened to boycott the general election if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extends the deadline for the use of old naira notes.

The apex bank fixed February 10 as the deadline for the use of old naira notes.

The CBN had initially fixed January 31 as the deadline but shifted it as many Nigerians were unable to access the new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

Kenneth Udeze spoke on Monday at a press conference by the Forum of Chairmen of Nigerian Political Parties and the Forum of Candidates for the 2023 General Election.

Falana-Led Group, ASCAB Threatens Nationwide Protest Over Scarcity Of Naira Notes

The coalition threatened nationwide protest if the situation continues unabated.

A coalition of labour movements and over 70 civil society groups, Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond, under the leadership of human rights lawyer Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to allow the spending of old Naira Notes due to the scarcity of the redesigned notes.

Save our son from Gov Umahi – Ebonyi PDP guber candidate, Odii’s kinsmen cry out to Buhari

The people of Isuokom in Ebonyi State have penned an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari seeking his intervention over the alleged threat to the life of their son, Ifeanyi Odii by agents of the State Government.

Odii is the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State.

His Isuokom kinsmen are alleging that his life was under serious threat by agents of the Ebonyi State Government.

They made the allegations in the petition signed by Mr. John Nnanna Njoku, President-General of Isuokoma, Mr. Sunday Igne, the Youth President of Isuokoma, Chief Tony Anoke, Diaspora Leader of Isuokoma, Chief Augustine Chigbo Okoro, Coordinator of Isuokoma West Africa and Barr. Obasi Livinus Onu, Abakaliki Branch Chairman of Isu Okoma.

