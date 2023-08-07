Today’s Headlines: Yusuf Appoints New Heads Of Kano Gov’t Agencies; WAEC To Release Results Today

Yusuf Appoints New Heads Of Kano Gov’t Agencies

Photo Credit:Leadership

The Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced a series of appointments to key government agencies in the State.

According to statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sanusi Bature DawakinTofa, on Monday, the newly appointed officials will head some agencies of the State government.

The new appointees include; Hon. Kabiru Getso Haruna as Executive Secretary, Kano State Scholarship Board; Prof. Aliyu Isa Aliyu appointed as Director General, Kano State Bureau of Statistics; Dr Kabiru Ado Zakirai as Executive Secretary of Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSMB), and Hon. Alkasim Hussain Wudil, Coordinator, Aliko Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre.

The governor also approved the appointments of Farouq Abdu Sumaila as Executive Secretary, Kano State Guidance and Counselling Board; Alh. Umar Shehu Minjibir, Chairman, Kano State Civil Service Commission; CP Kabiru Muhammad Gwarzo (Rtd) as Director General, Kano State Corporate Security Institute, Gabasawa; Dr Abdullahi Garba Ali, Kano Informatics Institute, Kura, and Hajia Shema’u Aliyu as Head of Kano State Institute of Hospitality Management.

Others are Dr Musa Sa’ad Muhammad, Director of Kano State Sports Institute Karfi; Dr Abubakar Shehu Minjibir, Kano State Institute of Development Journalism; Abdullahi S. Abdulkadir, Kano State Institute of Farm Mechanisation, Kadawa; Jazuli Muhammad Bichi, Director, Kano State Institute of Livestock Gargai; Dr Maigari Indabawa, Kano State Film Institute, Tiga, and Kabiru Yusuf, Director, Kano State Institute of Fisheries, Bagauda.

The statement added that the appointments were with immediate effect, requiring the newly appointed officials to take the reins of their respective offices within the next 48 hours.

WAEC To Release Results Today

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC will on Monday release the results of candidates that sat for the May/June 2023 West African Examination Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE

This was stated in a release sent to Vanguard by the Acting Head, Public Affairs, Head of National Office, Mrs Moyosola Adesina.

Meanwhile, earlier in a chat with a medium, not Vanguard, the body through the National Office of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan noted that marking of the results of 1,621,853 candidates, was hitched-free even in the East where the sit-at+home was being enforced.

His words:” The council is working round the clock to try to beat the deadline. Certainly, the school exam results will be made public next week. There was no problem during the marking of 76 subjects. Even in the South East, the sit-at-home did not affect our marking. The exercise went smoothly without any issue.”

“A total of 1,621,853 candidates from 20,851 secondary schools registered for the school examination. A breakdown showed that 798,810 are males, representing 49.25 percent and 823,043 females are 50.75 percent.” Areghan explained.

Photo Credit:Google

Amotekun Arrests Ex-Convict Attempting To Kidnap 8 Year Old Girl

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

The Osun Commander of Amotekun Corps, Retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, on Monday, said an ex-convict has been arrested while allegedly attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl.

Adewinmbi in a statement said that the suspect, a resident of Lawole Compound Iresi town, was arrested on Saturday at about 2:30 p.m., after he was discovered by residents trying to forcefully drag the girl away.

“The suspect tried to lure the girl with N50 who was sent on an errand by her mother, but later forcefully grabbed her and tried to take her away when the girl refused to collect the money from him.

“It was at the point of trying to drag the girl away that the girl raised alarm, attracting residents to what he was doing.

“Residents later chased after him, arrested him and called in Amotekun officers from Olorunda Local Government to take him away.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and added that he planned to use the girl for a money ritual if he had succeeded,” the commander said.

According to him, the suspect upon interrogation allegedly said had the girl collected the N50, “she would have disappeared and re-appeared at his herbalist’s place in Ejigbo, where the ritual is expected to take place”.

Adewinmbi added that the suspect said he had been convicted before for robbery but now works as a block molder.

The commander who said the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation, admonished parents to be careful about the movement of their underage children and not allow them wander around without supervision.

Senate Screens Keyamo, Mahmoud

Photo Credit:Premium Times

The Senate will today screen the two fresh ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

Those that will face Senate scrutiny are Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Mariya Mahmoud (Kano).

Mr Tinubu forwarded their names to the upper house for confirmation as ministers on Wednesday.

While Mrs Mahmoud, a former commissioner in Kano State, replaced Maryam Shetty, initially a nominee from the state, Mr Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment in the immediate past Buhari administration, is a fresh nominee.

Last Friday, Mr Tinubu had written to the Senate, withdrawing the nomination of Ms Shetty though he did not give any reason for the action.

