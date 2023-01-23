This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: You‘ve Made Your Case Known, Wike Told; PDP, Party To Beat In Benue, Says Ortom

You‘ve Made Your Case Known, Wike Told

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire has advised Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to make peace with his party, the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Nkire, a former National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance, PPA in a statement sent to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday said there was a common parlance in politics that the “party is supreme”, adding that, “Governor Wike has made his case so eloquently, it is now time to listen to the voice of the majority”.

PDP, Party To Beat In Benue, Says Ortom

Photo Credit: Leadership News

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has declared that the rousing reception given the campaign team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 23 local government areas of the State is an indication of the party’s acceptability and impending victory at the polls.

The governor who led other party chieftains to round-off the campaign in Ohimini, Apa and Agatu local government areas, where party supporters came out in droves to receive them assured the people that the guber candidate, Engr. Titus Uba and other candidates of the party in the election will never disappoint them if elected come 2023.

The Benue State chapter of the PDP on Saturday rounded off its nine-day statewide campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bandits Kill Niger Councillor, Raid Communities

Photo Credit: Leadership News

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a councillor in Shororo local government area of Niger State, Saleh Alawa and raided communities around the area abducting scores of people.

Sources from the area said the councillor was on his way to his village in Alawa district when he and his personal assistant ran into the bandits around Zumba road where he was killed and his personal assistant escaped with injuries.

It was learnt that the bandits might have acted on the information from an informant to lay ambush for the councillor who was shot at severally and died at the spot.

A source who prefers anonymity said “Bandits riding on hundreds of motorcycles are also around Gwada. They are assembling in Katarma, a few kilometers to Sarkin Pawa. A relative of mine in Mutun Daya cried out to me, that their villages are under siege and that Chibani, Kabula, Zazzaga, Mangoro, Daza and Fuka are dens of terrorists”.

buhari’s Minister Renders Support To Ailing Brodericks

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, on Monday rendered financial support to the ailing former Golden Eaglets coach, Sebastian Brodericks Imasuen, who is currently recovering from stroke at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The minister who did not disclose the support which he sent through his Special Assistant on Media Toyin Ibitoye, stated that Broderick “is a national hero who needs all the care he can get to bounce back to good health”.

Ibitoye told the wife of the ailing coach, Helen, that the minister felt compelled to help the World Cup winning coach to ensure he gets the best of medication at the UBTH.

Content created and supplied by: PrinceAI (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Youve #Case #Wike #Told #PDP #Party #Beat #Benue #OrtomToday’s Headlines: You‘ve Made Your Case Known, Wike Told; PDP, Party To Beat In Benue, Says Ortom Publish on 2023-01-23 18:48:16