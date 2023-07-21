Today’s Headlines: Youth Party Becomes Nigeria 19th party, Tinubu Creates Infrastructure Support Fund

Youth Party becomes Nigeria’s 19th party

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th registered political party in Nigeria.

The commission, in a statement issued by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Thursday, said the recognition was in obedience to a Supreme Court judgment.

Okoye said that the commission, at its meeting on Thursday in Abuja, deliberated, among other issues, on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the de-registration of YP as a political party.

He recalled that the YP was registered on Aug. 16, 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on Oct. 16, 2017.

Tinubu creates infrastructure support fund for states | Only N907bn from 1.9tr FAAC revenue to be shared

President Bola Tinubu says he has directed that only N907 billion will be distributed among the three tiers of government out of the June distributable revenue of N1.9 trillion.

In a statement on Thursday night, Dele Alake, special adviser on special duties, communications and strategies, said the president ordered that the balance of N790 billion be saved while the rest will be used for statutory deductions.

Alake said Tinubu also approved the establishment of the infrastructure support fund (ISF) for the 36 states of the federation as part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on the people.

“The approval was disclosed at the monthly meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Abuja,” the statement reads.

NEC endorses massive deployment of CNG-powered vehicles

The National Economic Council (NEC), on Thursday in Abuja endorsed the proposed mass deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles to all States for public transportation to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal.

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Mr Olusola Abiola, in a statement, said the decision was part of resolutions reached at the fourth meeting of the Council, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the State House Executive Council Chambers.

Abiola explained that the decision was taken after a presentation by the NEC Adhoc Committee led by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state.

Speaking after deliberations on the presentation, Shettima said “we will also pursue vigorously, the mass deployment of CNG-powered vehicles and establishment of autogas conversion plants/kits in all States in the short-term.

Court grants Nnamdi Kanu access to doctors of his choice

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to grant Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), access to his medical records and doctors of his choice.

In a judgement delivered on Thursday, Binta Nyako, presiding judge, dismissed the objections raised by the DSS for lacking merit.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, Kanu had prayed the court for leave to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the DSS to allow him access to his medical doctors, among others.

A. M. Danlami, counsel to the DSS, had challenged the jurisdiction of the court to grant the request.

