Today’s Headlines: Youth leader faults Fubara’s absence from PDP event; Man arrested with fresh human corpse in Ogun

Youth leader faults Fubara’s absence from PDP event

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Timothy Osadolor, has said the continuous absence of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, from party’s activities may come back to hurt him.

Osadolor stated this on Saturday in a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

The governor has not been seen anywhere close to the PDP national secretariat, Abuja, since his victory at the polls.

At a retreat organised for elected members of the party in Bauchi State this year, the Rivers helmsman was visibly absent

Similarly, the governor was again missing at a stakeholders meeting convened by the National Working Committee with the PDP 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja.

Fubara is alleged to be heeding the directive of his political mentor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking with Sunday PUNCH on the issue, Osadolor said the governor must realise that he was not a puppet of anyone but a product of a party which sponsored him in an election that brought him to power.

He said, “Gov Fubara should not allow himself to be imprisoned by anyone. If he accepts the order not to travel out of Rivers State as it is being speculated, then he will be responsible for his actions at the end of the day.

“He must be his own man and realise that he was sponsored by the PDP. He cannot continue to avoid the gathering of party leaders and fellow governors. In no distant time, he would be needing the party platform to seek the people’s votes again.”

Man arrested with fresh human corpse in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun said one Babatunde Kolawole, allegedly found with a fresh male human corpse, was arrested and handed over to its personnel at Ado/Odo-Ota area of the state.

SP Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ota, Ogun, said the suspect was apprehended by Amotekun corps.

According to her, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota, CSP Saleh Dahiru, received a report by Amotekun and took the suspect, Kolawole, into custody.

“Preliminary investigations have commenced into the incident.

“Although the suspect did not deny the incident, he claims to be a native doctor who was attempting to revive the deceased.

“However, it remains unclear how the suspect obtained the fresh corpse during the late hours of the night,” she said.

The PPRO said that so far, no one had come forward to claim the body, and the suspect had not revealed any information about the origin of the corpse, to enable police to gather more information and solve the case.

She added that the corpse had been transported to the Ifo General Hospital for an autopsy.

Odutola enjoined members of the community to provide any useful information related to the incident to the police.

She also said that the community members

could assist the police in their investigation by helping to shed more light on the disturbing occurrence.

Subsidy removal hardship will be over soon – Ex-Senate President, Lawan

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has asked Nigerians to stay hopeful in the face of challenges occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy by the federal government, saying they would not be permanent.

Lawan made the appeal, on Saturday, while flagging-off the distribution of 9,000 bags of grains as palliatives to his constituents from 60 wards in six local government areas of Yobe North Senatorial District.

According to a statement issued by the former Senate President’s Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, the intervention scheme which was undertaken by Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, SAIL Empowerment Foundation – held at Filin Katuzu in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State, would also be extended to Muslim religious groups, Christian communities and persons with disabilities.

In his message to the beneficiaries, Lawan advised them and every Nigerian not to relent in their prayers to God and be positive and hopeful that the present situation comes to an end.

“It is not a permanent situation; it is a temporary setback. Sometimes, public policies come with unintended consequences that are the price we have to pay to have a good life.

“So, we tarry a while and pray, as we continue to give support to our government at various levels. This is a situation that will not last for too long,” the former Senate President said.

Also speaking to journalists at the venue of the event, Lawan sympathised with Nigerians over the high cost of living that trailed the removal of petrol subsidy.

He expressed optimism that the policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led government would overtime yield the much desired result.

“We are in dire straits; most of our people are in need of foodstuffs because of recent events and situations and, of course, intervention of government that would yield the desired results in the future.

People are in serious trouble of feeding themselves. But the federal government has taken a lot of measures, some of which include giving N5 billion to every state; and 5 or 6 trucks of grains to every state including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“This intervention is my token to complement what the federal government and my state has done for my community. These 9,000 bags of grains that I have given is a way of saying, ‘I know your situation, I can do only this, I wish I could do better.’

“We pray to Almighty Allah (SWT) that this situation comes to an end as quickly as possible. I’m a believer of the fact that the recent policies – especially the withdrawal of petroleum subsidy that is part of the problem – is going to yield the desired results later.

“We will see a better life, we will see more infrastructural developments in our states and communities, but for now, this is the price we have to pay,” Lawan said.

Wike Bans Congratulatory Messages, Says He Wants To Concentrate On Task Ahead

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has placed a ban on lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards, and similar advertisements congratulating him on his appointment as Minister.

The minister, who made this known on Sunday in a statement issued by the Ministry of FCT Director of Press, Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, expressed gratitude for the warm wishes and support from the public, however, called for an end to the placement of such billboards and advertisements.

The statement further noted that the Minister recognised the significant amount of goodwill received from both FCT residents and others outside the Territory and that he understood the sentiments behind the congratulatory displays and genuinely appreciated the support shown.

Ogunleye further stressed that in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the Minister wished to focus his full attention on assisting President Bola Tinubu in realising his vision and Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria.

According to the statement, “As the FCT Minister, his foremost duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of its residents and the nation as a whole.

“The Minister holds in high regard, the aspirations and expectations of the FCT residents, and he remains dedicated to fulfilling his role with utmost sincerity and dedication.

He believes that this can be best achieved by concentrating all efforts on the task at hand and joining hands with fellow public servants to serve the country to the best of their abilities.

“Chief Nyesom Wike sincerely hopes that the public will understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation.”

The statement further stressed that the Minister looks forward to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united FCT and Nigeria.

