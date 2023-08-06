Today’s Headlines: Youth corp members will not be deployed to fight in Niger – NYSC Official; US Envoy Hails Nigeria, US Creative Industry Collaboration

Youth corps members won’t be deployed to fight in Niger – NYSC Official

The National Youth Service Corps says there is no plan to deploy youth corps members to Niger to fight a war to restore democracy in that country.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja in response to a video he said was circulating on social media, alleging that members would be deployed to Niger.

He stated that the management wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in the story fabricated by the purveyor, a skit and content creator.

Mr Megwa added that law enforcement agencies would stop at nothing to bring the purveyors of the story to justice.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a coup in Niger on 26 July where Nigerien soldiers toppled the government of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

United States Envoy Hails Nigeria, US Creative Industry Collaboration

The United States (US) Mission has hailed the creative industry collaboration between the United States, and Nigeria that is bringing the two countries closer together in music, film, fashion, arts, tech, professional and educational exchanges.

Delivering his remarks at the pre-award reception in honour of the 16th annual awards, the U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens applauded the burgeoning ties of the two countries in the creative industry.

Stevens explained that the return of the Headies award to Atlanta symbolizes the Nigerian music industry’s dynamism, creativity, and growing global reach. He highlighted the important role of an inclusive and sustainable creative ecosystem in advancing economic growth and strengthening bilateral people-to-people ties.

Commenting on the development, the Nigerian Consul General in Atlanta, Ambassador Amina Smaila, noted that the 16th Headies Awards offers an opportunity to celebrate African culture, resilience, and creativity.

SERAP Sues Tinubu Over Failure To Publish Spending Details Of N400bn Fuel Subsidy Savings

The suit followed reports that the Federal Government has saved N400bn within the four weeks following the implementation of the removal of subsidy on petrol policy.

SERAP is also an seeking in order of to compel President Tinubu to provide details of the mechanisms that have been put in place to ensure that the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol are not diverted into private pockets.

In the suit, SERAP is arguing that Nigerians have the right to know how the savings are spent. Disclosing the spending details of the savings would reduce the risks of corruption in the spending of the funds.

SERAP is arguing that Tinubu government has a legal obligation to ensure that the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol are spent solely for the benefit of the 137 million poor Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the removal.

Drivers, others stranded in Niger Republic battle hunger over closed borders

The long line of articulated vehicles crowded the shoulder of the motorway that connects Niger Republic to Nigeria in the Illela border town of Sokoto State.

Anger, frustration and palpable fear were written on the faces of the drivers and their motor boys who had gone to deliver goods days before the military takeover of the democratic government in Niger.

Their hope for a quick and successful return to the comfort of their beds and the warmth of their home had been diminished.

They have continued to wait endlessly for the reopening of the border to facilitate the continuation of their journey, even as hunger and fear has set in amid the uncertainty. Their hope of quick return was further dashed on Friday as the Federal Government ordered a total shutdown of all borders with the country.

