Today’s Headlines: You’re The Only African Leader Biden Has Requested To Meet — US Envoy Tells Tinubu; Former Taraba PDP Chairman Bala Kona Is Dead

You’re The Only African Leader Biden Has Requested To Meet, US Envoy Tells Tinubu

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has extended an invitation for discussion to President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Channel Television

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the US Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, disclosed this when he visited the Nigerian leader on Saturday.

Phee was quoted to have told President Tinubu that President Biden has requested to meet him on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City to advance discussions further in late September. The American envoy noted that Tinubu is the only African leader the US President has hohonoredith such an invitation.

Former Taraba PDP Chairman Bala Kona Is Dead

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Victor Bala Kona, is dead.

Source: Channel Television

He died in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja after a brief illness. A press statement from the media aide to Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, Emmanuel Bello confirming the Bala Kona’s death, described his passage as a painful one. ”We didn’t only lose a political icon but a father and a consummate family man.

Hon. Victor Bala Kona’s place in our history is assured and will be respected at all times. His death came at a time when his wealth of experience and knowledge would be most needed” “I hereby extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and all of us left to mourn this disturbing and irreparable loss.”

﻿US man shoots dead three black people in racially motivated attack

A gunman killed three black people in an alleged racially motivated attack and then killed himself in Jacksonville, Florida, the city’s sheriff said. The man, described as white and in his early 20s, entered a Dollar General store and opened fire, triggering a standoff with police.

Source: Vanguard

Sheriff T K Waters said two men and a woman were killed by the gunman, who wore body armor and left manifestos. Mayor Donna Deegan said it was a “hate-filled crime” driven by racist hatred. The sheriff said the shooter – who has not yet been officially named – carried a lightweight semi-automatic rifle and a handgun.

He is believed to have acted alone and allegedly wanted to kill himself. He lived in Jacksonville’s Clay County with his parents and left several messages about his intentions, Sheriff Waters said, including one to his parents and another to the media. The sheriff added that at least one of the guns had a swastika drawn on it. The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting, which it is treating as a hate crime.

NDLEA Arrests South African Drug Trafficker In Abuja, Others

tives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a South African man for attempting to export methamphetamine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja.

Source: Leadership

The 29-year-old South African, Erasmus Jean Pierre, concealed 2.6 kilograms of methamphetamine in his luggage which was headed to the Middle East on Wednesday. According to a statement issued on Sunday by NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, he was thwarted by NDLEA operatives during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 404 from Abuja to the Middle East Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The illicit drug was recovered after a thorough search of his luggage and he was subsequently arrested. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect arrived in Lagos through Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday 19th August, came to Abuja on Tuesday 22nd August, and took possession of the brown bag containing the drug consignment on Wednesday 23rd August before heading to the Abuja airport for his flight out of Nigeria.

