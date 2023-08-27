Today’s Headlines: You’re The Only African Leader Biden Has Requested To Meet—US Envoy, Bala Is Dead

You’re The Only African Leader Biden Has Requested To Meet—US Envoy Tells Tinubu

Source: Channels TV

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has extended an invitation for discussion to President Bola Tinubu.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the US Presidential Envoy & Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, disclosed this when he visited the Nigerian leader on Saturday.

Phee was quoted to have told President Tinubu that President Biden has requested to meet him on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City to advance discussions further in late September.

The American envoy noted that Tinubu is the only African leader the US President has honoured with such invitation.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Taraba PDP Ex-chairman, Bala Is Dead

Source: Daily Post

The immediate past chairman of the Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Victor Bala Kona is dead.

His death, as gathered by DAILY POST, occurred in the early hours of today, Sunday, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Confirming his demise, the Acting chairman of the party, Alhaji Inuwa Bakari said he died after a protracted illness.

The former chairman, who was earlier flown abroad for treatment, was recently flown back to Nigeria where he finally gave up the ghost.

Describing his demise as a rude shock to the party, Bakari said the party would no doubt miss him.

He said, “It is very unfortunate that he has to leave when we all need his leadership, political experience, and rare mobilisation skills.”

Nigeria still losing 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily – NSA

Source: Vanguard paper

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, says the country is still losing 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily to local and international thieves despite efforts to end the menace.

Ribadu confirmed this when he led a presidential delegation to inspect oil and gas facilities at Owaza in Abia and Odogwa in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers on Saturday.

He said the activities of oil thieves and pipeline vandals had impacted negatively on the nation’s economy and were partly responsible for the rising cost of living in the country.

“It’s unfortunate that few individuals would steal our common resources, and in the process cause unbelievable loss to both the nation, communities and the people.

“Nigeria has the capacity to produce 2 million barrels of crude daily, but we are currently producing less than 1.6 million barrels due to theft and vandalism of pipelines.

Wike frowns at congratulatory billboards, advertorials in his honour

Source: Punch paper

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has requested well-wishers to refrain from placing congratulatory billboards in his honour.

The Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said, “The attention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards, and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.

“While the minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly, but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

Don’t politicise FG’s palliative, Nigerians urge governors

Source: Vanguard paper

Some residents of Bauchi, Gombe and Dutse have urged the state governments not to politicise the Federal Government’s palliative to facilitate successful implementation of the programme.

They also called for engagement of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and stakeholders to mobilise participation in the programme.

The stakeholders including civil society activists, academics and government officials made the call while responding to a survey by the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on implementation of the FG’s N5 palliative to states.

The federal government had initiated a comprehensive palliative programme to support Nigerians and businesses to cushing the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Mr Ibrahim Yusuf, Chairman, Association of Non-governmental Organisations (ANGO) in Gombe State, stressed the need for the state governors to shun political considerations in the palliative programme.

WaterGo (

)