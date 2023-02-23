This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Your Votes Will Count—INEC Reassures Nigerians, I’m Not Desperate For Power—Atiku

Your Votes Will Count—INEC Reassures Nigerians

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, has reassured Nigerians that their votes will count on Saturday, February 25.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

Yakubu stated this at the signing of the Peace Accord by political parties and candidates on Wednesday.

Candidates of various political parties vying for presidency signed the second Peace Accord organised by the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led Peace Committee.

In attendance were presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu; the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, among others.

Photos Credit: Google

I’m Not Desperate For Power—Atiku

A few days to the commencement of the 2023 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said he’s not desperate to be Nigeria’s president.

News Source: Daily Post

Atiku said contrary to what some people think, he was contesting for the presidency to make Nigeria a better place.

He spoke in Abuja when the Council of National Students Presidents of Nigeria, endorsed him as their presidential candidate, ahead of Saturday’s election.

APC chair rules out presidency by proxy under Tinubu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has dispelled gossip about the health status of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he was not aware of his sickness.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

He also dismissed fears of presidency by proxy should Tinubu win the election and the reported existence of a cabal in the Aso Villa.

Adamu stated this while answering questions from journalists at a press conference on Wednesday evening in Abuja titled, “Victory is on the horizon.”

Adamu disclosed he does not believe in the existence of the mafia.

Kano NNPP gov candidate vows to end water scarcity

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has promised to end the persistent scarcity of potable water in Kano State if elected in the forthcoming election.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

According to a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the campaign spokesperson for the governorship candidate, Yusuf made the pledge on Monday while paying homage to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, in his palace.

The visit was part of the activities marking the party’s campaign rallies in the Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

Content created and supplied by: WaterNewsGo (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Votes #CountINEC #Reassures #Nigerians #Desperate #PowerAtikuToday’s Headlines: Your Votes Will Count—INEC Reassures Nigerians, I’m Not Desperate For Power—Atiku Publish on 2023-02-23 06:18:08