Today’s Headlines: Your salaries will be paid soon – Kogi ASUSS Chair, Ojo assures new teachers, Tinubu: We’ll face Nigeria’s problems squarely | Our policies are not to punish citizens

Your salaries will be paid soon – Kogi ASUSS Chair, Ojo assures new teachers

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Newly recruited teachers in Kogi State have been told to be patient as their salaries will be paid any moment from now.

The Kogi State Chairman, Academic Staff Union Of Secondary School (ASUSS), Comrade (Dr.) Matthew Ranti Ojo made the appeal in a statement on Friday.

Comrade Ojo, while noting that the union is aware of the current economic hardship Nigerians are facing, said the delay in salary payment was due to some hitches.

According to him, the hitches have been solved, and that payment will be made to each secondary teacher’s account soon.

He acknowledged the discomfort this development must have caused the teachers, just as he appealed to them to remain focused and committed to the discharge of their duties.

Tinubu: We’ll face Nigeria’s problems squarely | Our policies are not to punish citizens

Photo Credit: The Cable

President Bola Tinubu says policies that are being rolled out by his administration are not meant to punish Nigerians.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Since he assumed office on May 29, Tinubu has taken several policies that have been criticised by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Some of the federal government policies include the unification of exchange rate and the removal of petrol subsidy which has resulted in the high price of commodities and transportation.

Photo Credit: Google

Tinubu’s CBN investigator, Obazee, laments media attacks

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee, has alleged slander against him over some imaginary financial impropriety, describing it as “outrageous falsehood.”

His lawyer, Anayo Mbah, who spoke at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, said the malicious campaign was meant to abuse the minds of the people against Obazee.

Obazee was on July 28 appointed by President Bola Tinubu as a special investigator to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria and related entities.

His lawyer said there had been a series of negative narratives published by some online media to tarnish Obazee’s reputation since the announcement of his appointment.

Mbah said, “We challenge the peddlers of the false and malicious statements to produce the petition(s) and criminal charge(s) filed against Mr. Obazee, as well as the judgment(s) of the court convicting or sentencing him for any such criminal offences.

“We state categorically that what Mr. Obazee is aware of is a purely employment-related civil suit filed at the National Industrial Court by one of the employees of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria for wrongful termination and other claims against FRCN, and wherein Mr. Obazee was joined as a party as the Chief Executive Officer. Judgment was given in the case, and FRCN and Mr. Obazee have since appealed against the decision of the National Industrial Court. There was never a criminal charge or conviction of Mr. Obazee in any court in Nigeria. The news is totally malicious and false.”

Grow Nigeria’s Creative Industry, Beauty Brand CEO Tells Federal Govt

Photo Credit: Leadership

At the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Diaspora Day and Awards event held at Aston Rock Presidential Villa, CEO of beauty brand Chiniella Beauty and special guest, Chinenye Daniella Otabil urged the federal government to invest in the nation’s creative industry.

Speaking at the event, which saw former African Development Bank AfDB President, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila in attendance, the entrepreneur tasked the government to invest in the creative industry fueled by Nigeria’s youthful, energetic and aspirational population.

She noted that her brand has continued to build bridges between Nigeria professionals and entrepreneurs both at home and in the diaspora, revealing that the company is diversifying from a services to products offering one.

“We have spent the last 10 years building a reputation predicated upon excellence, reliability, quality and ultimately giving our clients the utmost satisfactory experience. This has allowed us to amass a clientele comprising actresses, celebrities, socialites, royalties and other eminent personalities globally.

