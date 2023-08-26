Today’s Headlines: Your Policies’ll destroy Nigeria if Not Revised – Ahmad Gumi; President Graduated In 1979 – Chicago Varsity Replies Atiku

Your policies will destroy Nigeria if not revised – Ahmad Gumi warns Tinubu

Famous Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has warned that some policies of the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu are capable of destroying the nation if not revised.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

In a 22-second video clip posted on his official Facebook page, Gumi stated that if those tough policies are not reversed, it may destroy even the government. He urged the president to consult experts before implementing certain policies, saying he should not depend on sycophants.

He said, “President Tinubu, you have to revise your policies; if not they are going to destroy the nation and they are also going to destroy your government. “Your political and economic policies, you have to review them. You have to ask people who know better and don’t depend on these sycophants”.

Pres. Graduated In 1979-CSU to Atiku

Chicago State University (CSU) has again confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu graduated from the institution in 1979.

Source: The Nation papers

It stated this in response to an application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar. The United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, on August 9, ordered the university to respond to the application.

The case, numbered 1:23-cv-05099, is before Judge Maldonado Gilbert.

The university, in the response sighted by our reporter yesterday, stated that it would “defer” to the “intervenor” Tinubu concerning objections to privacy and relevancy issues he raised on the application. It added: “Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, graduated from the University in 1979.

Gunmen Attack Police Station, Injure Others In Delta

A group of unknown gunmen have killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police and injured another at Isiokolo Division in the Ethiope East Local government Area of Delta State.

Source: Sahara Reporters

The attacked officers are; ASP Obasanya Samuel, ASP Robinson Irobo, and PC Chukwudi Abanu who were on guard when the incident occurred, it was gathered.

Sources told Vanguard that the unknown gunmen, who stormed the Isiokolo Divisional Headquarters at about 8:30 pm on Thursday, killed ASP Obasanya Samuel, while ASP Robinson Irobo was shot in his left hand while the Constable escaped.

20 Military officers killed In Niger set for burial in Abuja

Remain of 20 out of 36 military officers killed in combat and helicopter crashes in Niger state between 13 to 14 August 2023 is set for burial today, Friday, August 25, at the national military cemetery, Abuja.

Source: The Nation papers

It was gathered that 16 others have already been buried at various locations. Three officers and 22 soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists around Zungeru general area in Niger state.

Again, a NAF MI-171 Helicopter crashed on 14 August 2023 at about 1 pm near Chukuba village in Niger State while on a casualty evaluation mission. The aircraft evacuating the victims crashed with 14 previously killed in action soldiers and seven wounded in action soldiers bringing the figure to 36 killed in action.

Bash760 (

)