Today’s Headlines: Your Policies Will Destroy Nigeria If Not Revised – Ahmad Gumi Warns Tinubu; We Will Hunt You Down- Military Vows To Avenge Death Of Troops Killed In Niger State

Ahmad Gumi Warns Tinubu

Photo credit: daily post

Famous Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has warned that some policies of the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu are capable of destroying the nation if not revised.

In a 22-second video clip posted on his official Facebook page, Gumi stated that if those tough policies are not reversed, it may destroy even the government.

He urged the president to consult experts before implementing certain policies, saying he should not depend on sycophants. (Photo credit: Google)

We Will Hunt You Down- Military Vows To Avenge Death Of Troops Killed In Niger State

Photo credit: channels television

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has vowed to avenge the death of troops killed recently in Niger State.

He said this at the burial ceremony of the soldiers held at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on Friday.

“To the bandits, terrorists, and perpetrators of violence, we will hunt you down, we will bring you to justice and will restore peace and security to every corner of our nation,” he said at the event.

Awgu Community Disowns Planned New Yam Festival

Photo credit: Daily post

The people of Obeagu community, in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State have disclaimed a purported new yam festival planned to hold in the community on the 27th of August, 2023.

Indigenes of the community said they woke up to learn of announcement by certain unauthorised persons to the effect that a new yam festival would hold on the said day.

While describing the announcement as deceptive, the leadership of the community urged the members of the public to discountenance same as antics of some desperate individuals.

Fake Doctor Nabbed At Covenant University During Job Interview

Photo credit: punch newspaper

A fake doctor identified as Abawulor Omenka has been caught by the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners while trying to apply as a medical officer at the Covenant University Medical Centre, Ota, in the Sango area of Ogun State.

PUNCH Healthwise gathered that Omenka had applied for the position of a Medical Officer and reportedly presented fake credentials, which included a photocopy of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria registration certificate issued in 2015.

The 35-year-old suspect also presented a certificate from the Benue State University where he claimed to have obtained a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, and graduated with a Second Class Upper Division.

