Today’s Headlines: Your Policies Inflicting Hardship On Nigerians—Giwa, Shettima To Represent Tinubu

Your Policies Inflicting Hardship On Nigerians—Giwa

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa, has raised the alarm that the policies of President Bola Tinubu within 55 days in office were inflicting hardship on Nigerians.

Giwa, has however called for immediate measures that would allete the sufferings.

He said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital while addressing newsmen.

The clergyman man said that majority of Nigerians didn’t vote for Tinubu and instead of endearing himself to the hearts of Nigerian’s he’s doing otherwise.

Giwa said that the President has started to disappoint those few Nigerians that put their trust in him that he would bring relief.

” Tinubu was not the choice of Nigerians in the last presidential election. The candidate whom Nigerians voted for was deliberately rigged out.

Shettima To Represent Tinubu At UN, Russia-Africa Summits

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima will represent President Bola Tinubu at the United Nations Food Systems Summit in Rome as well as the Russia-Africa Summit.

Shettima is scheduled to depart Abuja on Sunday for the two major international Summits in Rome, Italy and St Petersburg, Russia.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Olusola Abiola.

At the Rome event, the Vice President will join other global leaders for the first Stocktaking Moment (STM) Summit themed “Transforming Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity,” scheduled from Monday, 24th to Wednesday, 26th July.

Enugu govt urges residents to ignore IPOB’s sit-at-home order

The Enugu State Government has once again urged residents to ignore the sit-at-home order by the factional members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The state government urged residents to go about their regular activities on Monday.

The government has directed that people should resume their normal activities on Monday and warned civil servants, schools, markets, and others not to observe the illegal order by IPOB.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, issued this directive in a statement he signed on Saturday in Enugu. He said, “The Enugu State Government wishes to remind the good people and residents of the state that the ban on the illegal Monday sit-at-home order remains effective.

Respond To Distress Calls, Stamp Out Criminals—COAS charges troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has charged troops to always respond to distress calls to stamp out criminals elements in the county.

Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Friday night, said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Taoreed Lagbaja gave the charge at the flagged off of operations to quell the herders/ farmers clashes in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to the statement, the operation, which was launched to mitigate the crisis in Mangu has progressively tackled the deteriorating security situation in the Local Government, restoring relative peace in the area.

