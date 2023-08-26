Today’s Headlines: Your Polices Will Destroy Nigeria If Not Revised–Gumi Warns Tinubu; Fintech At 26 – Punch Newspapers

Your policies will Destroy Nigeria if not revised –Gumi warns Tinubu

Famous Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has warned that some policies of the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu are capable of destroying the nation if not revised.

In a 22-second video clip posted on his official Facebook page, Gumi stated that if those tough policies are not reversed, it may destroy even the government.

He urged the president to consult experts before implementing certain policies, saying he should not depend on sycophants.

He said, “President Tinubu, you have to revise your policies; if not they are going to destroy the nation and they are also going to destroy your government.

“Your political and economic policies, you have to review them. You have to ask people who know better and don’t depend on these sycophants”.

Fintech At 26

The Managing Director of Unified Payment Services Limited, Dr. Agada Apochi, has said the company is poised to continue to drive innovation by making simplified payment solutions and delivering value to its customers.

Apochi stated this in a release marking the company’s 26th anniversary.

The statement read, “Our journey over the past 26 years has been a testament to the grit, dedication, and vision of our entire team. We are not resting on our oars. Our resolve to continue to drive innovation, simplify payment solutions and deliver unparalleled value to our customers remains unwavering.

Our strategy has been defined by cross-enterprise alliances, working with different stakeholders including our competitors to create a bigger market thereby increasing the opportunities for different stakeholders. We remain committed to our customers’ needs and adapting to the market demands to ensure Nigerians continue to enjoy seamless payment solutions using our platforms.”

Apochi said unified payments had led the way in leveraging technology to provide secure, seamless and efficient payment experiences, with a diverse range of offerings, including acquiring, issuer processing, acquirer processing, payment terminal service provider and many more.

Tinubu Approves New MD, Executive Director For NELMCO

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company.

Aguri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The development comes on the heels of the expiration of the tenure of Mr Adebayo Fagbemi on May 8, 2023.

The statement added that Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mr Dimla Nchinney to serve in NELMCO as the substantive Executive Director, Liability Management.

Military Force Still Possible_ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) on Friday said that the commission had not declared war on Niger Republic but made it clear that military force remained an option to restoring democracy and possibly the ousted democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum to power. However, the body was not spoiling for war now and would explore all measures before considering military exercise.

The President of the Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, made this known at a media briefing to clarify the position of ECOWAS in Niger crises in the ECOWAS Secretariat yesterday. Asked why ECOWAS did not pull same strings against the forces in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea when military forces toppled their governments he expressed worries that military intervention was fast creeping back into Africa and that it was time to end it.

President Touray assured the people of Niger that the regional body was concerned about their welfare as it works towards restoring civilian rule and political stability in the country.

Niger Coup leader Rallies Burkina Faso, Mali Against ECOWAS

The head of the junta in Niger Republic, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, yesterday signed two decrees authorizing Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene militarily on Nigeriene territory should the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) make good its threat to move in troops to restore democracy.

It also expelled the ambassadors of Nigeria, Germany and France and told them to leave Niamey within 48 hours.

ECOWAS warned the junta yesterday that it was not too late for the puschists to reconsider their action.

It declared that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, its own planned restoration of democracy in Niamey is not at the prompting of foreign powers.

The US yesterday began the evacuation of its citizens from Niger ahead of a visit by the US Deputy Secretary of State, Molly Phee, to Nigeria, Chad and Ghana over the impasse.

