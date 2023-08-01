Today’s Headlines: Your nationwide broadcast waste of time, deceptive – Atiku’s aide knocks Tinubu, Tribunal Dismisses APC Gov. Candidate, Omo-Agege’s Bid For Recounting Of Ballot Papers

Atiku’s Aide Knocks Tinubu

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has described President Bola Tinubu’s national broadcast as uninspiring and deceptive.

Shaibu said the nationwide broadcast was a complete waste of time.

He noted that Tinubu’s speech was only done in order to convince the organised labour not to embark on a nationwide protest.

Tribunal Dismisses APC Gov. Candidate, Omo-Agege’s Bid For Recounting Of Ballot Papers

The Delta State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, the state capital, on Tuesday, dismissed an application for the counting of ballot papers used for the March 18 poll which were tendered before it in evidence.

Alex Izinyon, SAN, counsel for Ovie Omo-Agege, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in an oral application, said the ballot papers were already admitted in evidence and marked as exhibits.

EFCC Arrests 52 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Delta

tives of the EFCC arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters in Abraka, a university town in Delta State on Tuesday.

Its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, stated in Abuja that the suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence reports linking them with internet-related fraud.

Olubadan Seeks EFCC’s Collaboration Against Land, Property Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was, on Tuesday, asked to collaborate with the committee put in place by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, on land disputes which meets regularly at the ancient Mapo Hall in the hinterland of the metropolis.

Balogun was reacting to the presentation made by the Ibadan Zonal Commander of the agency, Assistant Commander of the EFCC 1, Halimat Rufa’u, during the visit made to the Olubadan in his Alarere residence.

A statement by the Personal Assistant to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, quoted the monarch to have said that the Land and Property Fraud Section of the commission would have a lot to gain from the said committee headed by the President of the Ibadan Mogajis, Mogaji Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori.

