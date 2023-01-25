This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Your Frustrations Over—Tinubu Tells Abia Youths, Delta Central Campaign: Victory is sure, says Omo-Agege

Your Frustrations Over—Tinubu Tells Abia Youths

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that his emergence as the next President would end the frustrations of Nigerian youths.

Tinubu who made the declaration yesterday, during APC’s presidential rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia State, promised to create job opportunities for millions of youths if voted into power.

He also promised to invest heavily in the education sector because of its pivotal role in the development of any society.

Victory Is Sure—Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has declared that victory in the 2023 polls is certain for the party, both at state and national levels.

Senator Omo-Agege who spoke as the ongoing Delta APC ward-to-ward campaigns closed in Delta Central told teeming crowds of supporters at Ogor, Ughelli and Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA, Tuesday, January 24, that he is confident beyond doubt that APC will sweep the polls at all levels in the coming elections.

At all three locations, the rallies were attended by tumultuous crowds of enthusiastic supporters, in what observers described as a photo-finish conclusion of the Delta Central leg of the campaign.

The APC guber candidate used the occasion to send a strong message to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and operatives in the state to desist from any plans to disrupt the elections, and that such a gambit would be firmly resisted.

AAC Presidential Candidate, Sowore Challenges Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi To Run With Him At Lagos City Marathon

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the forthcoming general elections, Omoyele Sowore, has challenged the presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to join him in the February 4, 2023, Lagos City Marathon.

Sowore, who said he is looking for 100 runners to join him in what he has tagged “#RunwithSowore” is seemingly asking the presidential candidates to join him and prove to Nigerians that they are physically fit for the work they are bargaining for.

Sowore, who is in his early 50s said, “I will be participating in the Lagos City Marathon #RunLagos2023 scheduled for Feb 4th 2023, I am looking for 100 runners to join me in what I have tagged #RunwithSowore,

“I am also urging other Pres. candidates particularly of the @OfficialAPCNg @OfficialPDPNig @NgLabour to join!”

Lagos 2023: Thugs attack PDP’s Jandor, Funke Akindele again

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) has again decried attacks on his campaign train.

Jandor expressed frustration on Tuesday at a meeting with the Chief Imam at the Ketu Central Mosque.

The PDP flagbearer met the religious leader on the sideline of a scheduled tour of Kosofe Local Government Area.

He said earlier in the day, hoodlums attacked his convoy in Kosofe, stabbing a security operative.

Jandor lamented the recurrence of such across the state since he kicked off his campaign to 245 wards on October 19, 2022.

Troops kill 3 bandits, rescue 16 people in Kaduna

Nigerian troops have killed three bandits and rescue 16 people in operations in the along the Udawa-Manini axis of the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road and Gonan Doctor Village, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan said in a statement on Tuesday that the troops rescued 16 persons in operations spanning Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road and a location in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, three suspected bandits were killed, three firearms, one explosive and 11 motorcycles were recovered during the operation.

“According to operational feedback, the troops responded to a distress call along the Udawa-Manini axis of the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road.

