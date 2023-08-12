Today’s Headlines: Your days are numbered, defence chief warns IPOB, US Backs ECOWAS Efforts On Niger- Blinken

Your days are numbered, defence chief warns IPOB, others

Photo Credit: Punch

The military high command has said with the support it now enjoys from the citizens, the days of criminal elements in the country are numbered.

The Defence Headquarters noted that with the development, it is either the criminal elements surrender or get killed.

The Director, Defence Media tions, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

It partly read, “The uncommon cooperation, collaboration, and support received from citizens across the country are greatly assisting our operations to yield expected results. Nigerians are speaking up, and the military is doing something about it.

“Given the active participation of citizens in exposing the activities of these evil elements. Their days are surely numbered to either surrender now or exit this world. The military would sustain the momentum. Therefore if you know something, say something and the military will do something.”

He added that in the last few weeks, troops killed 38 terrorists and arrested 175 gunmen.

US backs ECOWAS Efforts On Niger- Blinken

Photo Credit: Vanguard

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday voiced support for efforts of the West African bloc ECOWAS on Niger without explicitly backing its call at a summit for military intervention.

At a summit in Abuja, the West African bloc supported a standby military force for Niger.The United States has in recent days cautioned that military force should be only a last resort and that diplomacy was the best way to resolve the crisis.

Blinken also renewed alarm about the health of detained elected president Mohamed Bazoum, whom he has spoken to around half a dozen times by telephone since the military takeover of July 26.

“We have deep concern for him, for his family, for his security and well-being,” Blinken said.

“We’ve also made clear to the military leaders that we will hold them responsible for his safety and well-being.”

“ECOWAS, an organization that brings together West African countries, is playing a key role in making clear the imperative of a return to constitutional order, and we very much support ECOWAS’ leadership and work on this,” he said.

Imams Fault Senate Over Non-Confirmation Of El-Rufai’s Ministerial Nomination

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

The Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State has faulted the Senate’s decision to defer the confirmation of the state’s former governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination.

The Senate had on Monday withheld the confirmation of El-Rufai and two other ministerial nominees over pending security checks.

A “strong petition” was raised against El-Rufai concerning security, unity and national cohesion when the former Kaduna governor appeared for screening on the floor of the Senate.

However, the Council of Imams and Ulamas, at a news conference in Kaduna yesterday, described the Senate’s decision as politics of vendetta and abuse of power against the former governor.

APC decries escalation of banditry in Zamfara

Photo Credit: Vanguard

THE Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, expressed concern over the worsening insecurity in the state, especially incessant killings and kidnappings of innocent people by bandits under the watch of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Gusau, said the APC was deeply concerned over the lackadaisical way and manner the Dada Laval-led administration is handling security issues in the state, stressing that the killing of innocent citizens has become too rampant with terrorist attacks occurring on daily basis. Gusau urged the governor to, as a matter of urgency, appoint security aides that would assist him in tackling the security situation in the state,addiing: “We are calling on him to as a matter of urgency appoint security aides that will assist him rather than just visiting different security formations without any work plan on how to address the security situation in the state where our people are being killed on daily basis.

Photo Credit: Google

Ngong001 (

)