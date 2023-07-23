Today’s Headlines: Your Claim On Presidential Election Arrant Nonsense- APC To Atiku; APC Slams Adeleke for Appointing Nephew Who Has Never Worked As Commissioner

Your Claim On Presidential Election Arrant Nonsense – APC To Atiku

Photo credit: daily post

The All Progressives Congress (APC), says the allegation made by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar lacks substance.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement issued on Saturday, described Atiku’s allegations as arrant nonsense.

He said there was nothing in Atiku’s statement that was worth a reaction from the ruling party.

(Photo credit: Google)

APC Slams Adeleke For Appointing Nephew Who Has Never Worked As Commisioner

Photo credit: p.m news

Governor Ademola Adeleke has come under criticisms of the Osun State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC and a civil society group for appointing his family members of commissioners in his recently constituted cabinet.

The APC slammed the Governor for appointing his nephew, Tunji who, according to the party, has never worked since he graduated from university two years ago as commissioner for local government.

APC said Tunji Adeleke Jnr was a 2021 graduate of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, who was going about in dreadlocks before his appointment as commissioner, in a statement issued in Osogbo on Friday signed by its state Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal.

Muslims Pray For Rain In Adamawa Community

Photo credit: daily post

Thousands of Muslims in the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State have held a special prayer for rainfall.

Hong LGA lies in the northern part of Adamawa State where rain has been scarce since the onset of the rainy season.

The relative dryness in a supposedly wet season appears, however, to be the reality in the whole of Adamawa State as residents of the state capital, Yola, have been complaining of heat akin to that which may be expected in the normally hot months of March through May.

CDS Urges Nigerians To Unite Against Challenges

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa has called on Nigerians to remain united to tackle the challenges facing the country.

Musa added that the nation was going through a lot at the moment, stressing that only citizens’ unity can make the country prosperous.

The CDS spoke at the graduation of beneficiaries of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association skill acquisition centre on Saturday in Abuja.

TLucky (

)