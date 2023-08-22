Today’s Headlines: Your Best Friend Could Be Your Worst Enemy — El-Rufai; Release Abdulrasheed Bawa From Custody, Falana tells DSS

Photos credit from google

Your Best Friend Could Be Your Worst Enemy—El-Rufai

Source: Daily Post

Days after the Senate refused to confirm him as a minister, the ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has shared a cryptic message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

El-Rufai shared the lyrics of Bob Marley’s “Who The Cap Fit” on Sunday.

Part of the lyrics says: “Man to man is so unjust, children, ya don’t know who to trust, your worst enemy could be your best friend, and your best friend, your worst enemy.”

Daily Post recalls that El-Rufai’s name was among the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

However, the embattled ex-governor and two other nominees didn’t sail through as they were not confirmed by the Senate, which cited adverse “security reports.”

Release Abdulrasheed Bawa From Custody—Falana Tells DSS

Source: Vanguard paper

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, on Sunday advised the Department of the State Service, DSS, to release the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Falana made the request in a statement he personally signed and sent to Vanguard on Sunday afternoon.

He noted that Bawa’s remand order has expired, arguing that since Bawa has not been charged with any criminal offence whatsoever, DSS ought to have released him from custody.

His words: “Sometime last month, I had cause to demand for the immediate release of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from the custody of the State Security Service. In the alternative, I requested the Federal Government to charge the two detained suspects before a court of competent jurisdiction, if there was evidence that they had committed criminal offences.

War unnecessary, but we’re ready to defend ourselves, Niger junta tells ECOWAS

Source: Punch paper

The leader of the junta who seized power in the Niger Republic, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, said on Saturday that his country does not want war, but will be ready to defend itself if necessary.

“Neither the army nor the people of Niger want war, but we will resist any manifestation of it,” Tchiani was quoted as saying by the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

He noted that the member countries of the Economic Community of West African States do not realise that Niger has become the key to containing the region from destabilisation against the backdrop of increased terrorist activity.

Tchiani added that the sanctions imposed against his country were aimed at putting pressure on the rebels, and not at finding a solution to the current situation.

Wike‘ll Return Abuja Master Plan As Minister—Donald, APC Chieftain

Source: Vanguard paper

Ahead of the inauguration of the ministers on Monday, an Abuja based chieftain of the ruling APC, Frontline media guru, Donald Amagbo Sunday commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for appointing the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as FCT Minister.

This is even as the front line politician from Nasarawa State has assured Nigerians that the former River State governor would return the original Abuja master plan as the FCT minister urging Nigerians to support the minister to provide the Capital city with the needed image as the nation capital.

Donald Amagbo stated this in Lafia, while speaking with journalists on the portfolio of the Ministers to be sworn in on Monday, by President Tinubu.

According to the Media guru, having such a great man with the zeal, passion and determination to work for the development of Nigeria as Woke, FCT, will witness massive transformation the will be quiet the status of the Federal Capital Territory.

