Today’s Headlines: Your best friend could be your worst enemy– El-Rufai, Fix Refineries, Group To FG

“Your best friend could be your worst enemy” – El-Rufai

Days after the Senate refused to confirm him as a minister, the ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has shared a cryptic message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

El-Rufai shared the lyrics of Bob Marley’s “Who The Cap Fit” on Sunday.

Part of the lyrics says: “Man to man is so unjust, children, ya don’t know who to trust, your worst enemy could be your best friend, and your best friend, your worst enemy.”

DAILY POST recalls that El-Rufai’s name was among the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

However, the embattled ex-governor and two other nominees didn’t sail through as they were not confirmed by the Senate, which cited adverse “security reports.”

The development generated reactions within and outside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although there were speculations that the former FCT Minister had opted to bow out of the race due to the delay, he has since remained silent on the development.

Photo credit || Google

Fix Refineries, Group Tells FG

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A group, Future Nigeria Movement has called on President Bola Tinubu to see the fixing of the nation’s refineries as a national emergency.

The group kicked against the N5bn palliatives given to each state to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

The group emphasised that fixing the refineries and making them functional was the best palliative Nigerians wanted to see.

Leader of the group, Livingstone Wechie, said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday and sent to newsmen.

Wechie, however, described President Bola Tinubu as sensitive for realising that his inaugural day speech announcing the removal of subsidy from petrol had a biting effect on the citizens.

He stated, “The N5bn palliative by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is a clear indication that the government realises that the removal of the fuel subsidy is impacting seriously on Nigerians.

APC Witness Alleges Vote Depletion Against Gov Sule.

Photo credit: Leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC’s) witness in the ongoing governorship election petition sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Aliyu Bello, has said votes in some wards across the state were depleted to deny the incumbent a return during the March 18 poll.

He said during cross examination at the resumed hearing of the tribunal yesterday that contrary to the claim by PDP in its petition that APC inflated figures to give Governor Sule victory, the opposition party was rather guilty of the allegation.

He said he was aware that INEC canceled elections for Ashige electoral ward in Lafia local government area following which the electoral body issued Form EC40G to that effect.

On the complaint by the petitioners that their votes in Gayam, Chiroma in Lafia LGA and Kanje Abuni and Azara, in Awe LGA were reduced by the INEC, Bello said nobody touched the petitioners votes in the mentioned areas and that what the petitioners scored was what was recorded for them.

On the tables tendered by the petitioners on pages 49 to 51 of their petition where they claim that by their computation, they were leading by 4130 votes, Bello who is also the APC secretary in the state, said the table was incorrect as it contains instances where votes scored by the second respondent were reduced and additions to the number of votes scored by the petitioners.

Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes Into Moon

Russia’s Luna-25 automatic interplanetary station has collided with the moon, space agency Roscosmos has said.

“According to the results of a preliminary analysis… the Luna-25 spacecraft switched to a non-designated orbit and ceased to operate due to a collision with the surface of the Moon,” Roscosmos said on Sunday, according RT.

The probe was due to receive a signal to form a pre-landing elliptical orbit on Saturday, but communication was lost at 14:57 Moscow time (11: 57 GMT), the agency explained. Efforts on Saturday and Sunday to locate the craft and restore contact were unsuccessful.

A commission involving representatives of several agencies will be assembled to establish the reasons for the loss of the probe, Roscosmos said.

Luna-25 was launched on August 11 by a Soyuz 2.1b rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Region of Russia’s Far East. It was the first probe sent to the moon by Russia since the Soviet era.

The mission aimed to achieve the first ever landing near the south pole of Earth’s satellite, known for its difficult terrain.

The spacecraft reached lunar orbit earlier this week, sending back high-resolution photos of the dark side of the Moon. Its landing was scheduled to take place on or around August 21.

Venomnews (

)