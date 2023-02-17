This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: You’ll Realise Your Mistake After Election Wike-Atiku; I’m Working For Obi-Ortom

Wike to Atiku: You will realise your grave mistake after February 25 election

Photo Credit: P.M.News

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar will regret abandoning him and his colleagues in the G-5 Governors’ Forum and other members of the Integrity Group after the February 25 presidential election.

Wike who spoke during a media chat was responding to a question on whether he and his colleagues in the G-5 are ready to sit down with Atiku, the party’s presidential candidate over their disagreement.

Wike, four governors of PDP and their supporters have refused to support the presidential ambition of their party’s candidate, Atiku over lack of adherence to the constitution of the party in the sharing of positions.

I am working for Peter Obi — Ortom

Photo Credit: Vanguard News

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared that he is working for the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, as the next president of Nigeria.

The Governor who made the open declaration at a Town Hall meeting addressed by the LP presidential candidate in Makurdi said his decision was premised on his conviction that Mr. Obi was mentally and physically prepared for the task of getting the country working again.

The Governor who was a guest at the meeting which drew stakeholders from the 276 Council Wards of the state, got a rousing ovation from the participants who went ecstatic chanting his name and that of the LP presidential candidate after he made the open declaration.

He said the time had come for Nigerians to jettison political affiliation and loyalty and choose a God-fearing, capable and competent hand who would rescue the country from its present sorry state.

Why we insist on president of South East extraction – Afenifere

Photo Credit: Vanguard News

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, on Thursday described its insistence that power returns to the South and specifically to the South East, as a clarion call for equity, inclusiveness and respect for the abiding covenant of the national engagement.

The group, said its position on the 2023 presidential election, was informed by the fact that other parts of the Southern Nigeria, had taken their shots, at the presidency.

The position of Afenifere, was re-emphasised by the former Secretary General of the group, Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee on the 2014 National Conference, Senator Femi Okunrounmu, in a statement entitled “The Imperative of Nigerian President from South East Extraction”

Naira Scarcity Protests: 17 Commercial Banks Attacked, N5billion Lost To Destruction Of Facilities

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Commercial Banks have lost facilities estimated to be around N5billion across the country, following the recent attacks and destruction of bank assets over naira notes scarcity.

It was learnt that at least 17 bank branches had been attacked so far by protesters.

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions President, Oluwole Olusoji made this revelation in Lagos State on Thursday.

According to Punch, Oluwole added that aside from bank buildings burnt and Automated Teller Machines destroyed, bank officials were also affected.

Content created and supplied by: Nasu001

News )

