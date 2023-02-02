Today’s Headlines: You won’t Succeed With Your Ambition Clark Tells Okowa; 2013; Don’t use MC Oluomo to distribute Lagos election materials – Atiku warns INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

You Won’t Succeed With Your Ambition_Clark Tells Okowa

Elder statesman and First Republic Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, on Thursday, came so hard on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, with a prayer that he does not succeed in his ambition for Vice Presidency.

According to him, the governor should, in his own interest, openly apologise to his colleagues in both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party he had allegedly deceived into taking a decision he never believed in.

Clark also gave Okowa between now and May 29 to give an account of the N250 billion 13 per cent derivation fund which he collected from the Federal Government as exposed by Governor Nyesom Wike of River State or face action in court.

“I wish to refresh your memory on the official figure issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria on the buck payment approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, which your colleague of River State, Nyesom Wike publicly admitted to your annoyance.

Photo Credit:Google

Atiku Warns INEC

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to use Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo to distribute election materials.

National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, had on Tuesday held a meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) with the agreement that they would transport election officials and ballot papers to polling units on election day.

The former Vice President in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said to preserve the sanctity of this election and ensure that there is no room for electoral malpractice, INEC must ensure that MC Oluomo led group is not mobilized to move materials.

Fulani Elites Wants To Eliminate Me_Ortom Raises Alarm

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has raised the alarm alleging that there are plots by some Fulani elite to eliminate him.

The governor, who made the remark 2hil addressing newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday, insisted that he will not be intimidated by anyone to back down from his fight against the invasion of the state by Fulani terrorists from other parts of Africa.

Ortom further vowed not to back down in protecting their interest till the day he leaves office.

DAILY POST reports that the development followed allegations against the governor by a group of Fulani elite led by the dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi saying that he was being targeted for elimination.

Why I’ll Be Reelected–Kwara Gov

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has boasted that his reelection for a second term of four years will be a walk in the park.

The governor, who stated this while inaugurating the over 2000-member Kwara State All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, said the achievements of his administration will ease their tasks across the 193 political wards in the state.

“As a government, we have made your job easy because of what we have done in every part of the state. We met dilapidated structures across the state in primary health and education, poor infrastructure, and lack of water supply. We have gone very far to overcome that. We have done exceedingly well across sectors.

“We have stabilised things, and the next few years will serve to consolidate our achievements and position our state for greatness and further empower our people positively, especially young people and women.

YAHAYA (

)