Today’s Headlines: You won’t get more than one term APC tells Adeleke; Asari-Dokubo Urges Patience With Tinubu

You won’t get more than one term, APC tells Adeleke

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has called on members of the party to resolve their differences, work towards a stronger party and sack the current governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, from office in 2026.

Basiru, who spoke in Osogbo on Saturday at a reception organised for him by the APC leadership of Osogbo Federal Constituency, also declared the current administration in the state as incompetent.

The ex-Senate spokesperson, who was flanked by the APC state chairmen from the South-West region, as well as party bigwigs from all parts of the state, said people that installed the current administration in the state were already regretting their actions.

He charged party members not to cause internal disruption, but work very hard to reposition it for better outing in the next round of elections.

He said, “Less than a year after, those that wanted to destroy the good fortune of our state are already lamenting. Those that they put in government in the state don’t know how to govern. They are appointing SSA, Government House Pool; SSA Oranmiyan Newtown; SSA, children; SSA swimming pool and so on. They must be sacked from government.

Asari-Dokubo Urges Patience With Tinubu

Photo Credit:Leadership

Niger Delta activist, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has congratulated the newly appointed ministers, particularly former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, now minister of works.

He has also urged Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government, as the president and his team are striving to steer the national economy towards progress.

In a statement, Dokubo-Asari said, “I am pleased with the ministers and their portfolios. Individuals who have previously held political offices should prioritise national interests and assist President Bola Tinubu in his determined effort to reposition Nigeria.

“I urge Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government as the president and his team are striving to guide the national economy towards progress and development.”

Photo Credit:Google

Suspended EFCC chair spends 67 days in DSS custody

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has refused to hire a legal representative despite being confined in the custody of the Department of State Services for exactly 67 days since June 14, 2023, sources disclosed to Sunday PUNCH.

Bawa, who is currently being held in the custody of the DSS, in Abuja, is being probed for alleged financial impropriety under his watch.

Though the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunnaya, did not respond to an inquiry by our correspondent concerning the development, our correspondent gathered that the suspended EFCC boss refused to answer any queries brought before him by the secret police.

“Bawa has refused to get a lawyer to represent him in court or request for his release from custody on bail. He has also refused to write any statement or answer questions posed to him by several operatives that have queried him in detention,” a source told our correspondent.

Expect more bandits in Nigeria if Niger is attacked — Abdurrahman Ahmad

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

National Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Abdurrahman Ahmad, led a delegation of Islamic scholars from Nigeria to meet the Niger junta leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, as part of the efforts to peacefully resolve the efforts to restore President Mohamed Bazoum who was toppled on July 26, 2023.

The Economic of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, had threatened to remove the junta by military force if diplomatic options failed. As part of the diplomatic options, Tinubu had raised a team of eminent Nigerians, led by a former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, to meet and negotiate with the coup leaders in Niamey, but the coup leaders failed to meet with them even after they had arrived the country.

In an interview granted a television station last week, Ahmad spoke on his team’s trip to Niger and meeting with the junta leader and the findings.

According to him, the Niger coup leaders refused to meet the Abdulsalami team because they felt short-changed after Niger electricity was disconnected by Nigeria without listening to them. “He (Tchiani) said it was under the heat of the anger that they reacted the way they did and asked for forgiveness repeatedly”, Ahmad said.

